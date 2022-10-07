Week 6 football scores
6A-1
Broken Arrow 31, Westmoore 3
Mustang 19, Edmond Santa Fe 0
Moore 70, Southmoore 28
Edmond Memorial 31, Yukon 15
Bixby 77, Enid 14
Union 42, Norman 28
6A-2
Bartlesville 48, Putnam West 0
Booker T. Washington 47, Tahlequah 0
Putnam City 59, Capitol Hill 0
Lawton 62, Northwest Classen 14
Stillwater 58, Sand Springs 7
Ponca City 37, Putnam North 7
Muskogee 66, US Grant 0
5A
Bishop McGuinness 30, Guthrie 27
Pryor 28, Claremore 14
Carl Albert 70, Southeast 18
Glenpool 20, Tulsa Memorial 7
MacArthur 28, Ardmore 20
Piedmont 56, Eisenhower 6
Coweta 49, McAlester 0
Bishop Kelley 49, Tulsa Edison 13
Elgin 34, Altus 0
Collinsville 63, Hale 6
Grove 48, Will Rogers 14
Midwest City 34, El Reno 0
Durant 53, East Central 0
4A
Chickasha 23, Woodward 0
Elk City 36, Cache 21
John Marshall 22, Shawnee 13
Weatherford 30, Clinton 10
Ada 47, Madill 14
Newcastle 68, Bridge Creek 0
Blanchard 30, Tuttle 28
Tecumseh 13, Harrah 6
Bethany 67, Classen SAS 24
Cushing 42, Wagoner 0
Stilwell 52, Fort Gibson 33
3A
Kingfisher 36, Mannford 0
Perkins 34, Anadarko 20
Pauls Valley 34, Sulphur 28
Plainview 42, Lone Grove 21
Heritage Hall 41, Southeast 0
Class 2A
Chandler 48, Bethel 15
Jones 29, Luther 7
Washington 39, Crooked Oak 0
OCS 24, Newkirk 0
Alva 44, Blackwell 17
Pawhuska 62, Nowata 8
Hennessey 63, Chisholm 0
Millwood 41, Perry 0
Class A
Mooreland 42, Hooker 16
Cashion 42, Watonga 8
Burns Flat-Dill City 60, Merritt 18
Apache 44, Cordell 0
CHA 28, Minco 7
Hinton 47, Western Heights 8
Tonkawa 52, Oklahoma Union 6
Texhoma 43, Thomas 8
Fairview 63, Sayre 14
Walters 52, Empire 27
Mangum 26, Hobart 20
Woodland 24 Pawnee 0
Chelsea 28, Chouteau 0
Class B
Pioneer 58, Barnsdall 26
Central Marlow 60 Alex 22
Oklahoma Bible 54, Cherokee 22
Pond Creek-Hunter 44, Garber 40
Ringwood 51, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Laverne 46, Hollis 14
Balko-Forgan 62, Shattuck 34
Covington-Douglas 50, Southwest Covenant 14
Okeene 24, Waukomis 8
Dewar 52, Webbers Falls 6
Seiling 64, Canton 0
Waurika 57, Wilson 6
Turpin 48, Beaver 0
Class C
Ryan 52, Corn Bible 33
Waynoka 44, Timberlake 32
Medford 48, DC LA 0
Buffalo 52, Boise City 16
Tyrone 40, Sharon-Mutual 0
Tipton 50, Geary 0
Grandfield 46, Bray-Doyle 0
