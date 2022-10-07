Week 6 football

Woodward running back Ace Long (2) follows his blockers for some yardage against Chickasha in District 4A-1 football action Friday at Boomer Stadium. Chickasha won the game 23-0. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Week 6 football scores

6A-1

Broken Arrow 31, Westmoore 3

Mustang 19, Edmond Santa Fe 0

Moore 70, Southmoore 28

Edmond Memorial 31, Yukon 15

Bixby 77, Enid 14

Union 42, Norman 28

6A-2

Bartlesville 48, Putnam West 0

Booker T. Washington 47, Tahlequah 0

Putnam City 59, Capitol Hill 0

Lawton 62, Northwest Classen 14

Stillwater 58, Sand Springs 7

Ponca City 37, Putnam North 7

Muskogee 66, US Grant 0

5A

Bishop McGuinness 30, Guthrie 27

Pryor 28, Claremore 14

Carl Albert 70, Southeast 18

Glenpool 20, Tulsa Memorial 7

MacArthur 28, Ardmore 20

Piedmont 56, Eisenhower 6

Coweta 49, McAlester 0

Bishop Kelley 49, Tulsa Edison 13

Elgin 34, Altus 0

Collinsville 63, Hale 6

Grove 48, Will Rogers 14

Midwest City 34, El Reno 0

Durant 53, East Central 0

4A

Chickasha 23, Woodward 0

Elk City 36, Cache 21

John Marshall 22, Shawnee 13

Weatherford 30, Clinton 10

Ada 47, Madill 14

Newcastle 68, Bridge Creek 0

Blanchard 30, Tuttle 28

Tecumseh 13, Harrah 6

Bethany 67, Classen SAS 24

Cushing 42, Wagoner 0

Stilwell 52, Fort Gibson 33

3A

Kingfisher 36, Mannford 0

Perkins 34, Anadarko 20

Pauls Valley 34, Sulphur 28

Plainview 42, Lone Grove 21

Heritage Hall 41, Southeast 0

Class 2A

Chandler 48, Bethel 15

Jones 29, Luther 7

Washington 39, Crooked Oak 0

OCS 24, Newkirk 0

Alva 44, Blackwell 17

Pawhuska 62, Nowata 8

Hennessey 63, Chisholm 0

Millwood 41, Perry 0

Class A

Mooreland 42, Hooker 16

Cashion 42, Watonga 8

Burns Flat-Dill City 60, Merritt 18

Apache 44, Cordell 0

CHA 28, Minco 7

Hinton 47, Western Heights 8

Tonkawa 52, Oklahoma Union 6

Texhoma 43, Thomas 8

Fairview 63, Sayre 14

Walters 52, Empire 27

Mangum 26, Hobart 20

Woodland 24 Pawnee 0

Chelsea 28, Chouteau 0

Class B

Pioneer 58, Barnsdall 26

Central Marlow 60 Alex 22

Oklahoma Bible 54, Cherokee 22

Pond Creek-Hunter 44, Garber 40

Ringwood 51, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Laverne 46, Hollis 14

Balko-Forgan 62, Shattuck 34

Covington-Douglas 50, Southwest Covenant 14

Okeene 24, Waukomis 8

Dewar 52, Webbers Falls 6

Seiling 64, Canton 0

Waurika 57, Wilson 6

Turpin 48, Beaver 0

Class C

Ryan 52, Corn Bible 33

Waynoka 44, Timberlake 32

Medford 48, DC LA 0

Buffalo 52, Boise City 16

Tyrone 40, Sharon-Mutual 0

Tipton 50, Geary 0

Grandfield 46, Bray-Doyle 0

