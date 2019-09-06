Friday's week one high school football scores
Adair 46, Commerce 16
Altus 35, Vernon, Texas 20
Anadarko 28, Lexington 7
Antlers 39, Savanna 6
Beggs 40, Okmulgee 8
Berryhill 35, Mannford 7
Bethany 41, Elk City 20
Bethel 29, Tecumseh 27
Bixby 57, Jenks 7
Boise City 48, Beaver 0
Booker T. Washington 33, Bishop Kelley 14
Bristow 19, Cushing 16
Broken Arrow 14, Union 0
Burns Flat-Dill City 54, Tipton 6
Canadian 52, Foyil 6
Carl Albert 31, Midwest City 0
Cashion 28, Prague 0
Chelsea 52, Ketchum 13
Cherokee 44, South Barber, Kan. 8
Chickasha 20, Marlow 7
Chisholm 28, Fairview 0
Christian Heritage Academy 27, Mount St. Mary 7
Clinton 49, Woodward 14
Covington-Douglas 48, Garber 42, OT
Cyril 58, Corn Bible Academy 12
Deer Creek 45, Southmoore 14
Del City 20, McGuinness 17
Duncan 59, Putnam West 35
Edmond Santa Fe 41, Edmond North 14
El Reno 13, Piedmont 7
Elmore City 57, Wynnewood 38
Grove 28, Vinita 3
Hackett, Ark. 36, Pocola 0
Healdton 12, Marietta 0
Hilldale 59, Sequoyah-Claremore 13
Holland Hall 28, Cascia Hall 7
Hooker 55, Booker, Texas 38
Jay 30, Miami 7
Liberal, Kan. 69, Guymon 0
Lincoln Christian 49, Jones 14
Lincoln, Ark. 56, Westville 7
Luther 43, Community Christian 7
MacArthur 49, Eisenhower 8
Maysville 52, Paoli 6
Meeker 40, McLoud 6
Minco 14, Dibble 6
Mooreland 27, Hinton 7
Morrison 24, Crescent 10
Mounds 27, Warner 0
Muldrow 26, Sequoyah Tahlequah 21
Mustang 38, Yukon 0
Noble 41, Newcastle 12
Oologah 13, Collinsville 12
Pauls Valley 20, Oklahoma Christian School 12
Pawhuska 60, Oklahoma Union 18
Perry 55, Blackwell 12
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Coyle 20
Ponca City 6, Enid 3
Pond Creek-Hunter 54, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Porum 24, Webbers Falls 0
Poteau 40, Durant 13
Putnam North 50, Putnam City 0
Regent Prep 53, Prue 6
Sapulpa 21, Tulsa Edison 13
Seiling 44, Sharon-Mutual 14
Siloam Springs, Ark. 38, Pryor 13
Skiatook 17, Glenpool 8
Sperry 49, Verdigris 13
Stigler 49, Hartshorne 6
Stillwater 42, Edmond Memorial 7
Sulphur 49, Madill 21
Tahlequah 42, Fort Gibson 21
Tonkawa 41, Newkirk 0
Tyrone 56, Turpin 22
Vian 14, Eufaula 2
Victory Christian 34, Tulsa Rogers 7
Wagoner 36, Coweta 27
Washington 42, Hobart 7
Watonga 45, Cordell 16
Watts 56, Welch 6
Waynoka 54, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Western Heights 26, Stilwell 19
Wewoka 54, Holdenville 12
Wilburton 44, Talihina 6
Woodland 30, Sayre 0
