Laverne vs. alex

Peyton Freeman of Laverne fires a pass in Class B high school football action Friday at Kilmer Field. Laverne defeated Alex 28-22 to win its season opener. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Friday's week one high school football scores

Adair 46, Commerce 16

Altus 35, Vernon, Texas 20

Anadarko 28, Lexington 7

Antlers 39, Savanna 6

Beggs 40, Okmulgee 8

Berryhill 35, Mannford 7

Bethany 41, Elk City 20

Bethel 29, Tecumseh 27

Bixby 57, Jenks 7

Boise City 48, Beaver 0

Booker T. Washington 33, Bishop Kelley 14

Bristow 19, Cushing 16

Broken Arrow 14, Union 0

Burns Flat-Dill City 54, Tipton 6

Canadian 52, Foyil 6

Carl Albert 31, Midwest City 0

Cashion 28, Prague 0

Chelsea 52, Ketchum 13

Cherokee 44, South Barber, Kan. 8

Chickasha 20, Marlow 7

Chisholm 28, Fairview 0

Christian Heritage Academy 27, Mount St. Mary 7

Clinton 49, Woodward 14

Covington-Douglas 48, Garber 42, OT

Cyril 58, Corn Bible Academy 12

Deer Creek 45, Southmoore 14

Del City 20, McGuinness 17

Duncan 59, Putnam West 35

Edmond Santa Fe 41, Edmond North 14

El Reno 13, Piedmont 7

Elmore City 57, Wynnewood 38

Grove 28, Vinita 3

Hackett, Ark. 36, Pocola 0

Healdton 12, Marietta 0

Hilldale 59, Sequoyah-Claremore 13

Holland Hall 28, Cascia Hall 7

Hooker 55, Booker, Texas 38

Jay 30, Miami 7

Liberal, Kan. 69, Guymon 0

Lincoln Christian 49, Jones 14

Lincoln, Ark. 56, Westville 7

Luther 43, Community Christian 7

MacArthur 49, Eisenhower 8

Maysville 52, Paoli 6

Meeker 40, McLoud 6

Minco 14, Dibble 6

Mooreland 27, Hinton 7

Morrison 24, Crescent 10

Mounds 27, Warner 0

Muldrow 26, Sequoyah Tahlequah 21

Mustang 38, Yukon 0

Noble 41, Newcastle 12

Oologah 13, Collinsville 12

Pauls Valley 20, Oklahoma Christian School 12

Pawhuska 60, Oklahoma Union 18

Perry 55, Blackwell 12

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48, Coyle 20

Ponca City 6, Enid 3

Pond Creek-Hunter 54, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Porum 24, Webbers Falls 0

Poteau 40, Durant 13

Putnam North 50, Putnam City 0

Regent Prep 53, Prue 6

Sapulpa 21, Tulsa Edison 13

Seiling 44, Sharon-Mutual 14

Siloam Springs, Ark. 38, Pryor 13

Skiatook 17, Glenpool 8

Sperry 49, Verdigris 13

Stigler 49, Hartshorne 6

Stillwater 42, Edmond Memorial 7

Sulphur 49, Madill 21

Tahlequah 42, Fort Gibson 21

Tonkawa 41, Newkirk 0

Tyrone 56, Turpin 22

Vian 14, Eufaula 2

Victory Christian 34, Tulsa Rogers 7

Wagoner 36, Coweta 27

Washington 42, Hobart 7

Watonga 45, Cordell 16

Watts 56, Welch 6

Waynoka 54, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Western Heights 26, Stilwell 19

Wewoka 54, Holdenville 12

Wilburton 44, Talihina 6

Woodland 30, Sayre 0

