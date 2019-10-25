Football scores

Action from the Woodward-Carl Albert football game on Friday. Carl Albert won 49-14. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Week 8 results

Class 6A-1

Broken Arrow 43, Yukon 42

Edmond Memorial 35, Enid 0

Edmond Santa Fe 31, Westmoore 14

Jenks 49, Norman 25

Moore 27, Putnam North 13

Owasso 24, Mustang 10

Southmoore 24, Edmond North 17

Tulsa Union 48, Norman North 13

Class 6A-2

Bartlesville 34, Ponca City 29

Bixby 75, Sand Springs 0

Choctaw 41, Lawton 35

Deer Creek 47, Putnam City 3

Del City 26, Midwest City 7

Muskogee 7, Tulsa Washington 6

Sapulpa 30, Shawnee 20

Stillwater 61, Putnam West 0

Class 5A

Lawton Eisenhower 37, Guymon 21

Altus 40, Western Heights 13

Ardmore 33, Duncan 0

Carl Albert 49, Woodward 14

Collinsville 41, Pryor 14

Coweta 54, Tulsa Hale 0

Durant 41, Glenpool 21

El Reno 61, Southeast 0

Guthrie 40, Northwest Classen 0

McGuinness 29, Piedmont 7

Noble 50, Lawton MacArthur 18

Skiatook 34, Claremore 27

Tahlequah 41, East Central 3

Tulsa Edison 25, McAlester 13

Tulsa Kelley 14, Ada 0

Class 4A

Bethany 36, Tecumseh 7

Bristow 30, Wagoner 7

Catoosa 35, Tulsa McLain 0

Chickasha 15, Elgin 8

Clinton 21, Anadarko 20

Cushing 27, Harrah 17

Fort Gibson 13, Hilldale 6

Grove 20, Cleveland 14

Newcastle 55, Elk City 7

Oologah 58, Miami 6

Poteau 14, Broken Bow 0

Sallisaw 36, Muldrow 6

Tulsa Central 57, Stilwell 24

Tuttle 18, Blanchard 14

Weatherford 35, Cache 26

Class 3A

Bethel 39, Douglass 6

Blackwell 41, Mt. Saint Mary 0

Heritage Hall 27, Kingfisher 3

John Marshall 26, Mannford 14

Perkins 42, Bridge Creek 6

Class 2A

Chisholm 45, Newkirk 0

Frederick 49, Hennessey 20

Luther 28, Perry 20

Oklahoma Christian 59, Alva 26

Class A

Barnsdall 33, Tonkawa 6

Cashion 54, Watonga 14

Hobart 48, Cordell 7

Mangum 65, Merritt 20

Mooreland 12, Thomas 9

Oklahoma Bible 29, Hooker 14

Pawnee 42, Fairview 0

Sayre 8, Hinton 6

Class B

Porum 48, Cave Springs 0

Ryan 30, Bray-Doyle 14

Alex 54, Carnegie 6

Burns Flat-Dill City 48, Cyril 0

Canadian 38, Strother 0

Cherokee 54, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Depew 102, Wesleyan Chrisetian 55

Keota 24, Arkoma 0

Pioneer 52, Waukomis 6

Regent Prep 48, Oaks 6

Ringwood 42, Garber 24

Shattuck 56, Laverne 30

Snyder 50, Geary 13

Summit Christian 48, Foyil 0

Turpin 38, Seiling 14

Watts 50, South Coffeyville 0

Waurika 60, Central Marlow 0

Weleetka 46, Maud 0

Wetumka 22, Caddo 0

Wilson 22, Empire 6

Yale 26, Olive 6

Class C

Medford 54, DCLA 0

Pond Creek-Hunter 16, Waynoka 12

Balko 28, Sharon-Mutual 20

Coyle 58, Covington-Douglas 20

Fox 20, Corn Bible 6

Graham-Dustin 52, Wilson 0

Mt. View-Gotebo 60, Grandfield 14

Southwest Covenant 48, Welch 0

Timberlake 28, Buffalo 22

Tipton 42, Maysville 26

Tyrone 62, Boise City 12

Webbers Falls 28, Bowlegs 12

Independent

Okeene 44, Beaver 36

Tags

Recommended for you