Week 8 results
Class 6A-1
Broken Arrow 43, Yukon 42
Edmond Memorial 35, Enid 0
Edmond Santa Fe 31, Westmoore 14
Jenks 49, Norman 25
Moore 27, Putnam North 13
Owasso 24, Mustang 10
Southmoore 24, Edmond North 17
Tulsa Union 48, Norman North 13
Class 6A-2
Bartlesville 34, Ponca City 29
Bixby 75, Sand Springs 0
Choctaw 41, Lawton 35
Deer Creek 47, Putnam City 3
Del City 26, Midwest City 7
Muskogee 7, Tulsa Washington 6
Sapulpa 30, Shawnee 20
Stillwater 61, Putnam West 0
Class 5A
Lawton Eisenhower 37, Guymon 21
Altus 40, Western Heights 13
Ardmore 33, Duncan 0
Carl Albert 49, Woodward 14
Collinsville 41, Pryor 14
Coweta 54, Tulsa Hale 0
Durant 41, Glenpool 21
El Reno 61, Southeast 0
Guthrie 40, Northwest Classen 0
McGuinness 29, Piedmont 7
Noble 50, Lawton MacArthur 18
Skiatook 34, Claremore 27
Tahlequah 41, East Central 3
Tulsa Edison 25, McAlester 13
Tulsa Kelley 14, Ada 0
Class 4A
Bethany 36, Tecumseh 7
Bristow 30, Wagoner 7
Catoosa 35, Tulsa McLain 0
Chickasha 15, Elgin 8
Clinton 21, Anadarko 20
Cushing 27, Harrah 17
Fort Gibson 13, Hilldale 6
Grove 20, Cleveland 14
Newcastle 55, Elk City 7
Oologah 58, Miami 6
Poteau 14, Broken Bow 0
Sallisaw 36, Muldrow 6
Tulsa Central 57, Stilwell 24
Tuttle 18, Blanchard 14
Weatherford 35, Cache 26
Class 3A
Bethel 39, Douglass 6
Blackwell 41, Mt. Saint Mary 0
Heritage Hall 27, Kingfisher 3
John Marshall 26, Mannford 14
Perkins 42, Bridge Creek 6
Class 2A
Chisholm 45, Newkirk 0
Frederick 49, Hennessey 20
Luther 28, Perry 20
Oklahoma Christian 59, Alva 26
Class A
Barnsdall 33, Tonkawa 6
Cashion 54, Watonga 14
Hobart 48, Cordell 7
Mangum 65, Merritt 20
Mooreland 12, Thomas 9
Oklahoma Bible 29, Hooker 14
Pawnee 42, Fairview 0
Sayre 8, Hinton 6
Class B
Porum 48, Cave Springs 0
Ryan 30, Bray-Doyle 14
Alex 54, Carnegie 6
Burns Flat-Dill City 48, Cyril 0
Canadian 38, Strother 0
Cherokee 54, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Depew 102, Wesleyan Chrisetian 55
Keota 24, Arkoma 0
Pioneer 52, Waukomis 6
Regent Prep 48, Oaks 6
Ringwood 42, Garber 24
Shattuck 56, Laverne 30
Snyder 50, Geary 13
Summit Christian 48, Foyil 0
Turpin 38, Seiling 14
Watts 50, South Coffeyville 0
Waurika 60, Central Marlow 0
Weleetka 46, Maud 0
Wetumka 22, Caddo 0
Wilson 22, Empire 6
Yale 26, Olive 6
Class C
Medford 54, DCLA 0
Pond Creek-Hunter 16, Waynoka 12
Balko 28, Sharon-Mutual 20
Coyle 58, Covington-Douglas 20
Fox 20, Corn Bible 6
Graham-Dustin 52, Wilson 0
Mt. View-Gotebo 60, Grandfield 14
Southwest Covenant 48, Welch 0
Timberlake 28, Buffalo 22
Tipton 42, Maysville 26
Tyrone 62, Boise City 12
Webbers Falls 28, Bowlegs 12
Independent
Okeene 44, Beaver 36
