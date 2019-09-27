Scoreboard

Woodward quarterback Parker Pruett (12) picks up a few yards on this play against Lawton Eisenhower on Friday at Boomer Stadium. Woodward won its homecoming game 40-20. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Thursday's games

Cave Springs 70, Oaks 24

Heritage Hall 56, Mount St. Mary 7

Hominy 49, Ponca City JV 28

McGuinness 56, OKC Northwest 0

Midwest City 23, Lawton 7

Newcastle 28, Clinton 21

Oklahoma School for the Deaf 60, Kansas Deaf, Kan. 40

Ringwood 25, Canton 10

Sasakwa 62, Wilson-Henryetta 0

Shattuck 66, Beaver 12

Wellston 62, Wetumka JV 26

Westmoore 54, Enid 0

Friday’s games

Alex 50, Destiny Christian 0

Altus 56, OKC Southeast 6

Apache 15, Healdton 14

Ardmore 35, MacArthur 21

Arlington Oakridge, Texas 28, Casady 21

Berryhill 64, Inola 25

Bixby 54, Sapulpa 10

Booker T. Washington 28, Bartlesville 0

Bristow 38, McLain/TSST 0

Broken Bow 49, Muldrow 0

Carl Albert 63, Guymon 0

Cashion 33, Christian Heritage Academy 22

Central Sallisaw 27, Warner 14

Checotah 63, Tulsa Webster 6

Cherokee 38, Seiling 0

Chickasha 48, Elk City 14

Chisholm 41, Perry 14

Collinsville 28, Claremore 20

Commerce 35, Afton 14

Community Christian 34, Stratford 6

Covington-Douglas 72, Deer Creek-Lamont 24

Coweta 27, Ada 16

Cushing 53, Madill 6

Cyril 46, Empire 20

Davenport 59, Strother 0

Del City 41, Choctaw 20

Eufaula 49, Heavener 14

Fairland 40, Ketchum 14

Fort Gibson 55, Stilwell 8

Garber 20, Geary 0

Gore 37, Talihina 6

Grove 28, Miami 21

Holland Hall 51, Pocola 0

Hollis 22, Quinton 20

Hugo 40, Valliant 0

Idabel 41, Okmulgee 14

Laverne 60, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 12

Lexington 48, Little Axe 24

Lincoln Christian 49, Stigler 21

Lone Grove 54, Pauls Valley 21

Luther 51, Newkirk 0

Marlow 41, Douglass 2

McAlester 35, Durant 7

Metro Christian 41, Adair 20

Millwood 40, Crooked Oak 0

Minco 32, Rush Springs 7

Muskogee 47, Ponca City 6

Norman North 23, Mustang 20

Nowata 22, Kansas 12

Oklahoma Bible 34, Mooreland 28

Panama 22, Westville 14

Pawnee 22, Tonkawa 6

Piedmont 49, Guthrie 7

Poteau 43, Sallisaw 7

Prague 43, Holdenville 6

Prue 38, Summit Christian 14

Pryor 38, Skiatook 30

Putnam North 44, Edmond North 14

Regent Prep 51, Gans 6

Rejoice Christian School 42, Oklahoma Union 0

Ringling 62, Walters 0

Sand Springs 21, Shawnee 19

Seminole 35, Roland 8

Sequoyah Tahlequah 28, Keys (Park Hill) 25

Sharon-Mutual 42, Waynoka 30

Southwest Covenant 56, Bluejacket 20

Sperry 56, Haskell 14

Stillwater 48, Deer Creek 10

Sulphur 63, Bethel 13

Tahlequah 57, Tulsa Rogers 0

Texhoma 40, Fairview 21

Thomas Fay Custer 35, Hooker 7

Tipton 52, Fox 6

Tuttle 43, Tecumseh 7

Tyrone 54, Balko 8

Velma-Alma 54, Bray-Doyle 6

Vian 40, Spiro 14

Vinita 26, Jay 13

Wagoner 56, Catoosa 7

Watonga 36, Crescent 6

Wilburton 34, Antlers 0

Wynnewood 43, Konawa 36

Tags

Recommended for you