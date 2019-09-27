Thursday's games
Cave Springs 70, Oaks 24
Heritage Hall 56, Mount St. Mary 7
Hominy 49, Ponca City JV 28
McGuinness 56, OKC Northwest 0
Midwest City 23, Lawton 7
Newcastle 28, Clinton 21
Oklahoma School for the Deaf 60, Kansas Deaf, Kan. 40
Ringwood 25, Canton 10
Sasakwa 62, Wilson-Henryetta 0
Shattuck 66, Beaver 12
Wellston 62, Wetumka JV 26
Westmoore 54, Enid 0
Friday’s games
Alex 50, Destiny Christian 0
Altus 56, OKC Southeast 6
Apache 15, Healdton 14
Ardmore 35, MacArthur 21
Arlington Oakridge, Texas 28, Casady 21
Berryhill 64, Inola 25
Bixby 54, Sapulpa 10
Booker T. Washington 28, Bartlesville 0
Bristow 38, McLain/TSST 0
Broken Bow 49, Muldrow 0
Carl Albert 63, Guymon 0
Cashion 33, Christian Heritage Academy 22
Central Sallisaw 27, Warner 14
Checotah 63, Tulsa Webster 6
Cherokee 38, Seiling 0
Chickasha 48, Elk City 14
Chisholm 41, Perry 14
Collinsville 28, Claremore 20
Commerce 35, Afton 14
Community Christian 34, Stratford 6
Covington-Douglas 72, Deer Creek-Lamont 24
Coweta 27, Ada 16
Cushing 53, Madill 6
Cyril 46, Empire 20
Davenport 59, Strother 0
Del City 41, Choctaw 20
Eufaula 49, Heavener 14
Fairland 40, Ketchum 14
Fort Gibson 55, Stilwell 8
Garber 20, Geary 0
Gore 37, Talihina 6
Grove 28, Miami 21
Holland Hall 51, Pocola 0
Hollis 22, Quinton 20
Hugo 40, Valliant 0
Idabel 41, Okmulgee 14
Laverne 60, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 12
Lexington 48, Little Axe 24
Lincoln Christian 49, Stigler 21
Lone Grove 54, Pauls Valley 21
Luther 51, Newkirk 0
Marlow 41, Douglass 2
McAlester 35, Durant 7
Metro Christian 41, Adair 20
Millwood 40, Crooked Oak 0
Minco 32, Rush Springs 7
Muskogee 47, Ponca City 6
Norman North 23, Mustang 20
Nowata 22, Kansas 12
Oklahoma Bible 34, Mooreland 28
Panama 22, Westville 14
Pawnee 22, Tonkawa 6
Piedmont 49, Guthrie 7
Poteau 43, Sallisaw 7
Prague 43, Holdenville 6
Prue 38, Summit Christian 14
Pryor 38, Skiatook 30
Putnam North 44, Edmond North 14
Regent Prep 51, Gans 6
Rejoice Christian School 42, Oklahoma Union 0
Ringling 62, Walters 0
Sand Springs 21, Shawnee 19
Seminole 35, Roland 8
Sequoyah Tahlequah 28, Keys (Park Hill) 25
Sharon-Mutual 42, Waynoka 30
Southwest Covenant 56, Bluejacket 20
Sperry 56, Haskell 14
Stillwater 48, Deer Creek 10
Sulphur 63, Bethel 13
Tahlequah 57, Tulsa Rogers 0
Texhoma 40, Fairview 21
Thomas Fay Custer 35, Hooker 7
Tipton 52, Fox 6
Tuttle 43, Tecumseh 7
Tyrone 54, Balko 8
Velma-Alma 54, Bray-Doyle 6
Vian 40, Spiro 14
Vinita 26, Jay 13
Wagoner 56, Catoosa 7
Watonga 36, Crescent 6
Wilburton 34, Antlers 0
Wynnewood 43, Konawa 36
