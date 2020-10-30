Bearcats vs. Bulldogs

Mooreland offense in action against the Hooker Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 30 at Enterline Field in Mooreland. Hooker won the game, 28-8. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Friday's games

Adair 64, Rejoice Christian School 20

Allen 32, Savanna 27

Anadarko 40, Mount St. Mary 7

Antlers 36, Hartshorne 0

Ardmore 49, Noble 27

Atoka 34, Wilburton 7

Beggs 60, Morris 0

Bixby 59, Ponca City 0

Bluejacket 36, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 24

Broken Arrow 35, Norman 7

Broken Bow 14, Sallisaw 12

Buffalo 48, Waynoka 32

Carl Albert 56, Woodward 7

Chandler 48, Kellyville 34

Cherokee 38, Ringwood 6

Choctaw 55, Putnam West 12

Christian Heritage Academy 29, Holdenville 14

Clinton 35, Elk City 7

Colcord 22, Porter Consolidated 6

Community Christian 27, Bethel 7

Cordell 42, Walters 0

Covington-Douglas 56, Olive 8

Coweta 42, Bishop Kelley 27

Cushing 23, Ada 21

Davenport 50, Drumright 0

Davis 37, Marietta 0

Deer Creek-Lamont 30, Welch 22

Del City 47, OKC U.S. Grant 8

Dewar 54, Wetumka 6

Duncan 35, Altus 7

Durant 49, Tulsa East Central 33

Edmond Santa Fe 41, Enid 21

Elmore City 45, Rush Springs 38

Empire 56, Central High 6

Fairview 22, Merritt 6

Heritage Hall 47, Kingfisher 21

Hilldale 43, McLain/TSST 14

Holland Hall 52, Verdigris 7

Hooker 28, Mooreland 8

Idabel 28, Hugo 14

Jenks 48, Edmond Memorial 6

Keota 52, Watts 20

Keys (Park Hill) 27, Panama 14

Kingston 49, Madill 14

Konawa 28, Liberty 6

Lincoln Christian 58, Tulsa Webster 0

Lindsay 36, Tishomingo 14

Lone Grove 53, Little Axe 0

Marlow 28, Frederick 12

Maud 46, Dustin 0

McAlester 52, Shawnee 18

McGuinness 41, Guthrie 14

Metro Christian 47, Kiefer 7

Mountain View-Gotebo 30, Maysville 6

Newcastle 27, Chickasha 20

Oklahoma Bible 30, North Rock Creek 6

Oklahoma Christian School 55, Hennessey 0

Oklahoma Union 10, Commerce 0

Oologah 35, Cleveland 28

Owasso 43, Moore 13

Pawhuska 86, Wyandotte 0

Pawnee 48, Chouteau-Mazie 8

Perkins-Tryon 60, Douglass 12

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 64, Yale 16

Pond Creek-Hunter 32, Waukomis 22

Poteau 28, Fort Gibson 6

Purcell 47, Lexington 6

Regent Prep 47, Prue 0

Ringling 36, Wayne 0

Ryan 60, Grandfield 14

Sand Springs 21, Bartlesville 14

Sasakwa 68, Oaks 22

Seminole 45, Locust Grove 6

Sequoyah-Claremore 49, Nowata 6

Sharon-Mutual 44, Geary 6

Shattuck 53, Canton 8

Skiatook 42, Miami 0

Snyder 48, Cyril 0

Sperry 42, Kansas 6

Stigler 35, Westville 0

Stillwater 31, Midwest City 10

Sulphur 41, Plainview 13

Summit Christian 45, Cave Springs 0

Tahlequah 47, Memorial 0

Texhoma 47, Sayre 7

Thomas Fay Custer 38, Burns Flat-Dill City 14

Timberlake 58, Copan 0

Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 15, Glenpool 0

Tuttle 27, John Marshall 20

Tyrone 52, Beaver 0

Union 48, Southmoore 7

Victory Christian 56, Henryetta 20

Vinita 21, Berryhill 13

Wagoner 59, Grove 14

Warner 33, Hulbert 0

Weatherford 28, Bethany 14

Webbers Falls 48, Porum 24

Wewoka 34, Stroud 6

Yukon 31, Westmoore 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Booker T. Washington vs. Muskogee, ccd.

Bowlegs vs. Wilson-Henryetta, ccd.

Casady vs. Arlington Oakridge, Texas, ccd.

Cascia Hall vs. Roland, ccd.

Catoosa vs. Bristow, ccd.

Eufaula vs. Valliant, ccd.

Harrah vs. Blanchard, ccd.

Luther vs. Perry, ccd.

Millwood vs. Star Spencer, ccd.

Norman North vs. Edmond North, ccd.

OKC Classen Adv. vs. Tecumseh, ccd.

Southwest Covenant vs. Strother, ccd.

