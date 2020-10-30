Friday's games
Adair 64, Rejoice Christian School 20
Allen 32, Savanna 27
Anadarko 40, Mount St. Mary 7
Antlers 36, Hartshorne 0
Ardmore 49, Noble 27
Atoka 34, Wilburton 7
Beggs 60, Morris 0
Bixby 59, Ponca City 0
Bluejacket 36, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 24
Broken Arrow 35, Norman 7
Broken Bow 14, Sallisaw 12
Buffalo 48, Waynoka 32
Carl Albert 56, Woodward 7
Chandler 48, Kellyville 34
Cherokee 38, Ringwood 6
Choctaw 55, Putnam West 12
Christian Heritage Academy 29, Holdenville 14
Clinton 35, Elk City 7
Colcord 22, Porter Consolidated 6
Community Christian 27, Bethel 7
Cordell 42, Walters 0
Covington-Douglas 56, Olive 8
Coweta 42, Bishop Kelley 27
Cushing 23, Ada 21
Davenport 50, Drumright 0
Davis 37, Marietta 0
Deer Creek-Lamont 30, Welch 22
Del City 47, OKC U.S. Grant 8
Dewar 54, Wetumka 6
Duncan 35, Altus 7
Durant 49, Tulsa East Central 33
Edmond Santa Fe 41, Enid 21
Elmore City 45, Rush Springs 38
Empire 56, Central High 6
Fairview 22, Merritt 6
Heritage Hall 47, Kingfisher 21
Hilldale 43, McLain/TSST 14
Holland Hall 52, Verdigris 7
Hooker 28, Mooreland 8
Idabel 28, Hugo 14
Jenks 48, Edmond Memorial 6
Keota 52, Watts 20
Keys (Park Hill) 27, Panama 14
Kingston 49, Madill 14
Konawa 28, Liberty 6
Lincoln Christian 58, Tulsa Webster 0
Lindsay 36, Tishomingo 14
Lone Grove 53, Little Axe 0
Marlow 28, Frederick 12
Maud 46, Dustin 0
McAlester 52, Shawnee 18
McGuinness 41, Guthrie 14
Metro Christian 47, Kiefer 7
Mountain View-Gotebo 30, Maysville 6
Newcastle 27, Chickasha 20
Oklahoma Bible 30, North Rock Creek 6
Oklahoma Christian School 55, Hennessey 0
Oklahoma Union 10, Commerce 0
Oologah 35, Cleveland 28
Owasso 43, Moore 13
Pawhuska 86, Wyandotte 0
Pawnee 48, Chouteau-Mazie 8
Perkins-Tryon 60, Douglass 12
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 64, Yale 16
Pond Creek-Hunter 32, Waukomis 22
Poteau 28, Fort Gibson 6
Purcell 47, Lexington 6
Regent Prep 47, Prue 0
Ringling 36, Wayne 0
Ryan 60, Grandfield 14
Sand Springs 21, Bartlesville 14
Sasakwa 68, Oaks 22
Seminole 45, Locust Grove 6
Sequoyah-Claremore 49, Nowata 6
Sharon-Mutual 44, Geary 6
Shattuck 53, Canton 8
Skiatook 42, Miami 0
Snyder 48, Cyril 0
Sperry 42, Kansas 6
Stigler 35, Westville 0
Stillwater 31, Midwest City 10
Sulphur 41, Plainview 13
Summit Christian 45, Cave Springs 0
Tahlequah 47, Memorial 0
Texhoma 47, Sayre 7
Thomas Fay Custer 38, Burns Flat-Dill City 14
Timberlake 58, Copan 0
Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 15, Glenpool 0
Tuttle 27, John Marshall 20
Tyrone 52, Beaver 0
Union 48, Southmoore 7
Victory Christian 56, Henryetta 20
Vinita 21, Berryhill 13
Wagoner 59, Grove 14
Warner 33, Hulbert 0
Weatherford 28, Bethany 14
Webbers Falls 48, Porum 24
Wewoka 34, Stroud 6
Yukon 31, Westmoore 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Booker T. Washington vs. Muskogee, ccd.
Bowlegs vs. Wilson-Henryetta, ccd.
Casady vs. Arlington Oakridge, Texas, ccd.
Cascia Hall vs. Roland, ccd.
Catoosa vs. Bristow, ccd.
Eufaula vs. Valliant, ccd.
Harrah vs. Blanchard, ccd.
Luther vs. Perry, ccd.
Millwood vs. Star Spencer, ccd.
Norman North vs. Edmond North, ccd.
OKC Classen Adv. vs. Tecumseh, ccd.
Southwest Covenant vs. Strother, ccd.
