week 9 football

The Boomer offense looking for some yardage against Elk City. The Elks won the game 33-21. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

6A

Norman North 52, Westmoore 28

Enid 45, Southmoore 14

Bixby 64, Moore 7

Owasso 13, Edmond Santa Fe 7

Norman 48, Yukon 28

Choctaw 37, Putnam City 6

Tulsa Washington 41, Sand Springs 4

Deer Creek 54, Capitol Hill 0

Ponca City 44, Northwest Classen 8

Stillwater 55, Tahlequah 0

Class 5A

Midwest City 61, Noble 39

Coweta 18, Del City 17

Southeast 62, Shawnee 8

Durant 40, Tulsa Memorial 7

Sapulpa 28, McAlester 27

Claremore 14, Will Rogers 7

Collinsville 42, Edison 21

Grove 72, Pryor 7

Bishop Kelley 47, Nathan Hale 15

Ardmore 35, Altus 10

El Reno 29, Duncan 7

Elgin 20, MacArthur 13

Bishop McGuinness 34, Piedmont 17

Guthrie 37, Eisenhower 0

Class 4A

Elk City 33, Woodward 21

Poteau 27, Ada 7

Clinton 35, Cache 7

Tecumseh 39, Bridge Creek 14

Harrah 47, Classen SAS 0

Weatherford 35, John Marshall 12

Bethany 21, Blanchard 12

Chickasha 50, Mustang JV 36

Tuttle 27, Newcastle 20

Class 3A

Pauls Valley 51, Douglass 14

Marlow 40, Plainview 7

Heritage Hall 41, Sulphur 6

Metro Christian 45, Anadarko 6

Mount St. Mary 34, Mannford 26

Perkins 34, McLoud 0

Class 2A

Perry 35, Chisholm 22

Millwood 58, Hennessey 22

Holdenville 49, Marietta 12

Community Christian 48, Crooked Oak 6

Newkirk 56, Blackwell 7

Kingston 42, Lexington 6

OCS 20, Alva 14

Washington 55, Comanche 6

Class A

Fairview 47, Burns Flat-Dill City 6

Christian Heritage 49, Casady 21

Hooker 43, Merritt 0

Cashion 19, Hinton 4

Mooreland 56, Thomas 18

Pawnee 68, Oklahoma Union 44

Texhoma 44, Sayre 20

Minco 42, Crescent 31

Tonkawa 48, Chelsea 14

Walters 45, Hobart 14

Class B

Ringwood 76, Garber 32

Canton 50, Okeene 6

Regent Prep 51, Olive 0

Pioneer 50, Yale 0

Cherokee 54, Pond Creek-Hunter 44

Seiling 56, Covington-Douglas 8

Oklahoma Bible 51, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Laverne 62, Turpin 40

Hollis 36, Shattuck 8

Southwest Covenant 52, Waukomis 14

Class C

Tipton 40, Corn Bible Academy 6

Waynoka 54, DCLA 8

Tyrone 54, Boise City 8

Mountain View-Gotebo 58, Geary 24

Ryan 52, Grandfield 26

Timberlake 46, Sharon-Mutual 0

Buffalo 34, Medford 6

Tags

Trending Video