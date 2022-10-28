6A
Norman North 52, Westmoore 28
Enid 45, Southmoore 14
Bixby 64, Moore 7
Owasso 13, Edmond Santa Fe 7
Norman 48, Yukon 28
Choctaw 37, Putnam City 6
Tulsa Washington 41, Sand Springs 4
Deer Creek 54, Capitol Hill 0
Ponca City 44, Northwest Classen 8
Stillwater 55, Tahlequah 0
Class 5A
Midwest City 61, Noble 39
Coweta 18, Del City 17
Southeast 62, Shawnee 8
Durant 40, Tulsa Memorial 7
Sapulpa 28, McAlester 27
Claremore 14, Will Rogers 7
Collinsville 42, Edison 21
Grove 72, Pryor 7
Bishop Kelley 47, Nathan Hale 15
Ardmore 35, Altus 10
El Reno 29, Duncan 7
Elgin 20, MacArthur 13
Bishop McGuinness 34, Piedmont 17
Guthrie 37, Eisenhower 0
Class 4A
Elk City 33, Woodward 21
Poteau 27, Ada 7
Clinton 35, Cache 7
Tecumseh 39, Bridge Creek 14
Harrah 47, Classen SAS 0
Weatherford 35, John Marshall 12
Bethany 21, Blanchard 12
Chickasha 50, Mustang JV 36
Tuttle 27, Newcastle 20
Class 3A
Pauls Valley 51, Douglass 14
Marlow 40, Plainview 7
Heritage Hall 41, Sulphur 6
Metro Christian 45, Anadarko 6
Mount St. Mary 34, Mannford 26
Perkins 34, McLoud 0
Class 2A
Perry 35, Chisholm 22
Millwood 58, Hennessey 22
Holdenville 49, Marietta 12
Community Christian 48, Crooked Oak 6
Newkirk 56, Blackwell 7
Kingston 42, Lexington 6
OCS 20, Alva 14
Washington 55, Comanche 6
Class A
Fairview 47, Burns Flat-Dill City 6
Christian Heritage 49, Casady 21
Hooker 43, Merritt 0
Cashion 19, Hinton 4
Mooreland 56, Thomas 18
Pawnee 68, Oklahoma Union 44
Texhoma 44, Sayre 20
Minco 42, Crescent 31
Tonkawa 48, Chelsea 14
Walters 45, Hobart 14
Class B
Ringwood 76, Garber 32
Canton 50, Okeene 6
Regent Prep 51, Olive 0
Pioneer 50, Yale 0
Cherokee 54, Pond Creek-Hunter 44
Seiling 56, Covington-Douglas 8
Oklahoma Bible 51, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Laverne 62, Turpin 40
Hollis 36, Shattuck 8
Southwest Covenant 52, Waukomis 14
Class C
Tipton 40, Corn Bible Academy 6
Waynoka 54, DCLA 8
Tyrone 54, Boise City 8
Mountain View-Gotebo 58, Geary 24
Ryan 52, Grandfield 26
Timberlake 46, Sharon-Mutual 0
Buffalo 34, Medford 6
