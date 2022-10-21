Weather Alert

...Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Saturday... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND EXTREMELY DRY FUELS... * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES...88 to 93. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&