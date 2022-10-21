Class 6A
Bixby 73, Westmoore 6
Union 62, Edmond Santa Fe 21
Broken Arrow 45, Enid 24
Mustang 49, Edmond 10
Jenks 90, Southmoore 9
Sand Springs 36, Bartlesville 29
Ponca City 67, Capitol Hill 0
Tahlequah 70, US Grant 0
Deer Creek 64, Northwest Classen 0
Norman North 72, Moore 29
Edmond North 28, Yukon 7
Muskogee 30, Tulsa Washington 6
Class 5A
Coweta 62, East Central 6
Carl Albert 41, Guthrie 7
Del City 72, Glenpool 0
Elgin 29, Duncan 7
Midwest City 32, Ardmore 6
Noble 42, Altus 29
Piedmont 44, Shawnee 7
El Reno 32, MacArthur 29
Class 4A
Ada 47, Fort Gibson 7
Cache 37, John Marshall 36
Elk City 22, Weatherford 12
Woodward 44, Cashion 34
Cushing 70, Cleveland 7
Newcastle 51, Classen SAS 12
Clinton 40, Chickasha 7
Tuttle 40, Tecumseh 6
Blanchard 47, Bridge Creek 0
Class 3A
Lone Grove 49, Douglass 8
Heritage Hall 50, Plainview 14
Perkins 48, North Rock Creek 7
Kingfisher 21, McLoud 14
Pauls Valley 47, Dickson 13
Marlow 28, Sulphur 10
Class 2A
Newkirk 40, Perry 10
Comanche 35, Little Axe 8
Frederick 43, Crooked Oak 8
Kellyville 42, Star Spencer 14
Millwood 40, Oklahoma Christian 13
Washington 40, Purcell 7
Chisholm 7, Blackwell 0
Crossings Christian 35, Bethel 0
Class A
Crescent 42, Western Heights 8
Mooreland 56, Sayre 8
Hinton 19, Minco 18
Hooker 35, Burns Flat-Dill City 16
Carnegie 21, Emire 14
Snyder 36, Hobart 32
Hominy 27, Tonkawa 21
Fairview 41, Texhoma 6
Woodland 28, Morrison 8
Merritt 30, Thomas 12
Christian Heritage 49, Watonga 0
Chelsea 30, Pawnee 14
Mangum 70, Cordell 0
Apache 16, Walters 0
Class B
Ringwood 70, Pond Creek-Hunter 24
Turpin 54, Shattuck 6
Waurika 56, Central Marlow 6
Cherokee 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Balko-Forgan 32, Hollis 28
Covington-Douglas 48, Waukomis 8
Oklahoma Bible 48, Garber 0
Southwest Covenant 54, Canton 52
Dewar 62, Quinton 14
Cyril 18, Alex 0
Seiling 52, Okeene 6
Class C
Buffalo 42, Sharon-Mutual 8
Waynoka 72, Medford 26
Corn Bible 58, Bray-Doyle 12
Timberlake 58, Boise City 8
Tyrone 52, DCLA 6
Tipton 46, Mountain View-Gotebo 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.