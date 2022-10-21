Bearcats

The Mooreland Bearcat football team takes the field for the start of their game with Sayre at Enterline Field on Friday. Mooreland scored early and often to win 56-8 and stay right in the middle of the battle for second place in District A-1. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Class 6A

Bixby 73, Westmoore 6

Union 62, Edmond Santa Fe 21

Broken Arrow 45, Enid 24

Mustang 49, Edmond 10

Jenks 90, Southmoore 9

Sand Springs 36, Bartlesville 29

Ponca City 67, Capitol Hill 0

Tahlequah 70, US Grant 0

Deer Creek 64, Northwest Classen 0

Norman North 72, Moore 29

Edmond North 28, Yukon 7

Muskogee 30, Tulsa Washington 6

Class 5A

Coweta 62, East Central 6

Carl Albert 41, Guthrie 7

Del City 72, Glenpool 0

Elgin 29, Duncan 7

Midwest City 32, Ardmore 6

Noble 42, Altus 29

Piedmont 44, Shawnee 7

El Reno 32, MacArthur 29

Class 4A

Ada 47, Fort Gibson 7

Cache 37, John Marshall 36

Elk City 22, Weatherford 12

Woodward 44, Cashion 34

Cushing 70, Cleveland 7

Newcastle 51, Classen SAS 12

Clinton 40, Chickasha 7

Tuttle 40, Tecumseh 6

Blanchard 47, Bridge Creek 0

Class 3A

Lone Grove 49, Douglass 8

Heritage Hall 50, Plainview 14

Perkins 48, North Rock Creek 7

Kingfisher 21, McLoud 14

Pauls Valley 47, Dickson 13

Marlow 28, Sulphur 10

Class 2A

Newkirk 40, Perry 10

Comanche 35, Little Axe 8

Frederick 43, Crooked Oak 8

Kellyville 42, Star Spencer 14

Millwood 40, Oklahoma Christian 13

Washington 40, Purcell 7

Chisholm 7, Blackwell 0

Crossings Christian 35, Bethel 0

Class A

Crescent 42, Western Heights 8

Mooreland 56, Sayre 8

Hinton 19, Minco 18

Hooker 35, Burns Flat-Dill City 16

Carnegie 21, Emire 14

Snyder 36, Hobart 32

Hominy 27, Tonkawa 21

Fairview 41, Texhoma 6

Woodland 28, Morrison 8

Merritt 30, Thomas 12

Christian Heritage 49, Watonga 0

Chelsea 30, Pawnee 14

Mangum 70, Cordell 0

Apache 16, Walters 0

Class B

Ringwood 70, Pond Creek-Hunter 24

Turpin 54, Shattuck 6

Waurika 56, Central Marlow 6

Cherokee 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Balko-Forgan 32, Hollis 28

Covington-Douglas 48, Waukomis 8

Oklahoma Bible 48, Garber 0

Southwest Covenant 54, Canton 52

Dewar 62, Quinton 14

Cyril 18, Alex 0

Seiling 52, Okeene 6

Class C

Buffalo 42, Sharon-Mutual 8

Waynoka 72, Medford 26

Corn Bible 58, Bray-Doyle 12

Timberlake 58, Boise City 8

Tyrone 52, DCLA 6

Tipton 46, Mountain View-Gotebo 0

Tags

Trending Video