Friday's games

Adair 46, Salina 0

Barnsdall 26, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 20

Bartlesville 52, Putnam West 8

Beggs 76, Kiefer 27

Berryhill 62, Central 20

Bethany 40, Chickasha 12

Bethel 47, Lexington 6

Bishop Kelley 49, Tulsa East Central 7

Blanchard 19, Cushing 14

Boise City 26, Geary 12

Booker T. Washington 34, Ponca City 7

Bridge Creek 37, Douglass 18

Broken Bow 14, Fort Gibson 13

Buffalo 26, Tyrone 16

Burns Flat-Dill City 24, Sayre 0

Caney Valley 34, Chouteau-Mazie 13

Carnegie 36, Walters 12

Cascia Hall 62, Pocola 8

Cashion 53, Oklahoma Bible 7

Central Sallisaw 28, Porter Consolidated 21

Chandler 30, Meeker 0

Cherokee 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Chisholm 43, Blackwell 6

Choctaw 34, Sand Springs 9

Christian Heritage Academy 34, Crooked Oak 14

Claremore 50, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 2

Colcord 42, Talihina 0

Comanche 34, Tishomingo 14

Commerce 40, Quapaw 20

Copan 50, Welch 26

Covington-Douglas 42, Garber 36

Coweta 34, Shawnee 7

Davenport 56, Prue 6

Deer Creek-Lamont 80, South Coffeyville 34

Del City 28, Deer Creek 14

Depew 50, Drumright 0

Dewar 62, Weleetka 6

Edmond Santa Fe 35, Broken Arrow 28

El Reno 34, Ardmore 16

Empire 28, Waurika 22, OT

Eufaula 53, Idabel 26

Frederick 53, Lindsay 16

Gore 49, Hulbert 6

Grove 21, Cleveland 14

Hennessey 17, Alva 14

Henryetta 20, Haskell 8

Hobart 34, Apache 14

Hooker 22, Texhoma 21

Hugo 35, Antlers 34

Jenks 38, Yukon 7

Kellyville 34, Crossings Christian School 14

Kingston 42, Pauls Valley 20

Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 6

Lone Grove 53, Madill 13

Luther 56, Newkirk 0

MacArthur 61, Altus 6

Marlow 41, Marietta 0

Maud 48, Bowlegs 2

McAlester 21, Tulsa Edison 0

McGuinness 33, Piedmont 14

Midwest City 35, Putnam North 14

Millwood 30, Jones 22

Mooreland 32, Fairview 12

Mounds 44, Stroud 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 48, Fox 0

NOAH 21, Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 20

Newcastle 49, Washington 16

Noble 54, OKC Southeast 7

Norman 35, Enid 20

Oaks 46, Coyle 16

Okeene 28, Pond Creek-Hunter 10

Okemah 64, Konawa 32

Oklahoma Christian School 15, Perry 7

Owasso 43, Mustang 14

Pawhuska 66, Afton 0

Perkins-Tryon 48, Prague 0

Plainview 42, Little Axe 6

Poteau 50, Muldrow 6

Pryor 33, Sapulpa 18

Regent Prep 56, Foyil 8

Rejoice Christian School 41, Dewey 0

Ringling 21, Dibble 6

Ringwood 28, Waukomis 8

Roland 55, Heavener 21

Savanna 20, Liberty 6

Seminole 55, Westville 12

Sharon-Mutual 54, Beaver 8

Shattuck 49, Seiling 6

Southmoore 21, Edmond North 20

Spiro 14, Keys (Park Hill) 3

Stigler 51, Locust Grove 0

Stratford 15, Healdton 10

Strother 50, Bray-Doyle 0

Sulphur 53, Dickson 0

Tahlequah 34, Glenpool 0

Temple 60, Ryan 36

Thackerville 48, Grandfield 0

Thomas Fay Custer 42, Merritt 13

Timberlake 58, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 6

Tonkawa 27, Hinton 0

Tulsa Rogers 38, Durant 34

Turpin 32, Balko 26

Tuttle 14, Ada 0

Union 50, Norman North 25

Velma-Alma 62, Caddo 16

Verdigris 56, Mannford 0

Vian 49, Panama 6

Vinita 21, Inola 0

Wagoner 48, Oologah 0

Warner 47, Canadian 6

Watts 56, Arkoma 50

Wayne 26, Elmore City 20

Waynoka 46, Corn Bible Academy 0

Westmoore 28, Edmond Memorial 27

Wetumka 34, Webbers Falls 20

Wewoka 61, Allen 0

Wilburton 14, Hartshorne 6

Woodland 30, Hominy 22

Woodward 55, Guymon 14

Wyandotte 47, Ketchum 20

Yale 48, Olive 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atoka vs. Valliant, ccd.

Capitol Hill vs. Duncan, ccd.

Carl Albert vs. Western Heights, ccd.

Catoosa vs. Miami, ccd.

Davis vs. Coalgate, ccd.

Elk City vs. Cache, ccd.

Guthrie vs. Eisenhower, ccd.

Heritage Hall vs. Anadarko, ppd. to Oct 24th.

Holdenville vs. Washington, ccd.

Jay vs. Holland Hall, ccd.

John Marshall vs. OKC Classen Adv., ccd.

Maysville vs. Paoli, ccd.

McLain/TSST vs. Stilwell, ccd.

Metro Christian vs. Morris, ccd.

Minco vs. Mangum, ccd.

Mount St. Mary vs. Kingfisher, ccd.

Muskogee vs. Bixby, ccd.

Okmulgee vs. Victory Christian, ccd.

Pawnee vs. Morrison, ccd.

Quapaw vs. Oklahoma Union, ccd.

Sequoyah-Claremore vs. Sperry, ccd.

Skiatook vs. Bristow, ccd.

Star Spencer vs. Prague, ccd.

Stillwater vs. OKC Northwest, ccd.

Tecumseh vs. Harrah, ccd.

Tipton vs. Snyder, ccd.

Wilson-Henryetta vs. Sasakwa, ccd.

