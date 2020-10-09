Waynoka vs. Sharon-Mutual

Waynoka (white jerseys) remain undefeated with a 50-0 victory over Sharon-Mutual on Friday night. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Friday's games

Ada 7, John Marshall 6, OT

Adair 24, Sperry 21

Alex 46, Bray-Doyle 6

Apache 49, Mangum 20

Barnsdall 47, Olive 0

Bethany 48, Elgin 33

Bethel 62, Crooked Oak 13

Bishop Kelley 55, Tulsa Edison 7

Bixby 24, Choctaw 13

Blackwell 46, Hennessey 34

Booker T. Washington 49, Sand Springs 0

Bristow 33, Grove 13

Broken Arrow 46, Edmond Memorial 3

Broken Bow 41, Muldrow 0

Carl Albert 56, McGuinness 35

Cascia Hall 7, Vian 6

Chandler 41, Star Spencer 8

Cleveland 84, Skiatook 45

Collinsville 34, Claremore 6

Coweta 62, Tulsa East Central 20

Destiny Christian 68, Southwest Christian 20

Dewar 60, Porum 0

Duncan 35, Ardmore 28

Edmond Santa Fe 42, Yukon 21

Empire 34, Tipton 18

Eufaula 44, Atoka 28

Fort Gibson 22, McLain/TSST 6

Hobart 55, Walters 0

Idabel 34, Hartshorne 7

Jones 44, Crossings Christian School 13

Keys (Park Hill) 35, Heavener 6

Kingston 70, Little Axe 0

Laverne 58, Balko 12

Liberty 29, Allen 20

Lincoln Christian 61, Westville 0

Lindsay 26, Davis 20

Marlow 55, Coalgate 7

Maysville 62, Thackerville 16

McAlester 42, Durant 6

Medford 58, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 13

Metro Christian 14, Beggs 6

Midwest City 19, Del City 10

Mounds 55, Savanna 6

Noble 50, Altus 10

Norman North 35, Moore 28

Oklahoma Bible 27, Oklahoma Christian School 0

Oologah 45, Miami 0

Owasso 34, Edmond North 7

Pawhuska 52, Quapaw 19

Perkins-Tryon 49, Comanche 28

Perry 21, Chisholm 14

Plainview 32, Madill 24

Ponca City 21, Putnam West 7

Poteau 34, Sallisaw 16

Purcell 42, Holdenville 22

Quinton 62, Webbers Falls 14

Regent Prep 47, Depew 0

Ringling 44, Rush Springs 6

Ringwood 34, Okeene 14

Sapulpa 34, Tahlequah 24

Sasakwa 64, Bowlegs 12

Seiling 34, Canton 18

Shattuck 50, Turpin 0

Stigler 55, Tulsa Webster 7

Sulphur 41, Pauls Valley 7

Tecumseh 49, Cushing 14

Thomas Fay Custer 17, Hooker 14

Tyrone 46, Geary 0

Union 66, Mustang 10

Victory Christian 60, Haskell 6

Wagoner 70, Catoosa 0

Warner 46, Central Sallisaw 19

Washington 37, Community Christian 8

Waynoka 50, Sharon-Mutual 0

Weatherford 23, Newcastle 17

