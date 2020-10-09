Friday's games
Ada 7, John Marshall 6, OT
Adair 24, Sperry 21
Alex 46, Bray-Doyle 6
Apache 49, Mangum 20
Barnsdall 47, Olive 0
Bethany 48, Elgin 33
Bethel 62, Crooked Oak 13
Bishop Kelley 55, Tulsa Edison 7
Bixby 24, Choctaw 13
Blackwell 46, Hennessey 34
Booker T. Washington 49, Sand Springs 0
Bristow 33, Grove 13
Broken Arrow 46, Edmond Memorial 3
Broken Bow 41, Muldrow 0
Carl Albert 56, McGuinness 35
Cascia Hall 7, Vian 6
Chandler 41, Star Spencer 8
Cleveland 84, Skiatook 45
Collinsville 34, Claremore 6
Coweta 62, Tulsa East Central 20
Destiny Christian 68, Southwest Christian 20
Dewar 60, Porum 0
Duncan 35, Ardmore 28
Edmond Santa Fe 42, Yukon 21
Empire 34, Tipton 18
Eufaula 44, Atoka 28
Fort Gibson 22, McLain/TSST 6
Hobart 55, Walters 0
Idabel 34, Hartshorne 7
Jones 44, Crossings Christian School 13
Keys (Park Hill) 35, Heavener 6
Kingston 70, Little Axe 0
Laverne 58, Balko 12
Liberty 29, Allen 20
Lincoln Christian 61, Westville 0
Lindsay 26, Davis 20
Marlow 55, Coalgate 7
Maysville 62, Thackerville 16
McAlester 42, Durant 6
Medford 58, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 13
Metro Christian 14, Beggs 6
Midwest City 19, Del City 10
Mounds 55, Savanna 6
Noble 50, Altus 10
Norman North 35, Moore 28
Oklahoma Bible 27, Oklahoma Christian School 0
Oologah 45, Miami 0
Owasso 34, Edmond North 7
Pawhuska 52, Quapaw 19
Perkins-Tryon 49, Comanche 28
Perry 21, Chisholm 14
Plainview 32, Madill 24
Ponca City 21, Putnam West 7
Poteau 34, Sallisaw 16
Purcell 42, Holdenville 22
Quinton 62, Webbers Falls 14
Regent Prep 47, Depew 0
Ringling 44, Rush Springs 6
Ringwood 34, Okeene 14
Sapulpa 34, Tahlequah 24
Sasakwa 64, Bowlegs 12
Seiling 34, Canton 18
Shattuck 50, Turpin 0
Stigler 55, Tulsa Webster 7
Sulphur 41, Pauls Valley 7
Tecumseh 49, Cushing 14
Thomas Fay Custer 17, Hooker 14
Tyrone 46, Geary 0
Union 66, Mustang 10
Victory Christian 60, Haskell 6
Wagoner 70, Catoosa 0
Warner 46, Central Sallisaw 19
Washington 37, Community Christian 8
Waynoka 50, Sharon-Mutual 0
Weatherford 23, Newcastle 17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.