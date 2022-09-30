Shattuck football

Colten Jones of Shattuck (10) brings down the Waurika runner in the first half of Friday's game in Shattuck. The Indians won a defensive battle, 22-6. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

6A-1

Mustang 27, Owasso 7

Bixby 80, Southmoore 0

Norman North 57, Broken Arrow 50

Edmond North 36, Edmond Santa Fe 35

Norman 38, Edmond Memorial 34

Enid 49, Moore 35

Union 61, Yukon 3

6A-2

Putnam North 34, Northwest Classen 0

Ponca City 24, Lawton 16

Muskogee 61, Putnam West 0

Bartlesville 55, US Grant 0

Sand Springs 25, Tahlequah 21

Choctaw 56, Capitol Hill 6

5A

Will Rogers 21, Pryor 18

Coweta 55, Sapulpa 13

Elgin 35, Ardmore 0

Grove 63, Claremore 28

Edison 48, Nathan Hale 0

Carl Albert 59, Shawnee 0

Collinsville 28, Bishop Kelley 21

Southeast 36, Cache 31

Guthrie 27, Piedmont 0

El Reno 51, Noble 50

McAlester 34, Del City 33 (overtime)

Bishop McGuinness 49, Eisenhower 15

4A

Weatherford 33, Woodward 14

Poteau 17, Madill 14

Cushing 63, Catoosa 7

Tecumseh 40, Classen 14

Blanchard 19, Newcastle 0

Hilldale 24, Ada 16

Wagoner 36, Oologah 0

Elk City 14, Clinton 12

Tuttle 38, Harrah 7

Bethany 59, Bridge Creek 0

3A

Metro Christian 63, Perkins 28

North Rock Creek 28, Mannford 21

Plainview 34, Dickson 13

Stigler 43, Locust Grove 14

Kingfisher 50, St. Mary’s 13

Seminole 52, Checotah 26

Class 2A

Washington 42, Community Christian 7

Hennessey 21, Perry 14

Salina 40, Adair 34

Millwood 56, Chisholm 6

OCS 49, Blackwell 0

Rejoice Christian 42, Seq. Claremore 34

Luther 60, Stare Spencer 6

Spiro 7, Antlers 0

Lindsay 12, Purcell 7

Class A

Fairview 70, Thomas 12

Chelsea 28, Morrison 12

Crescent 26, CHA 13

Carnegie 36, Cordell 0

Cashion 55, Western Heights 8

Burns Flat-Dill City 20, Mooreland 14

Minco 41, Watonga 6

Hooker 50, Sayre 14

Tonkawa 37, Pawnee 26

Apache 32, Hobart 6

Walters 32, Mangum 14

Snyder 8, Empire 6

Class B

Seiling 46, Pond Creek-Hunter 12

Regent Prep 52, Summit Christian 0

Shattuck 22, Waurika 6

Turpin 68, Ringwood 18

Oklahoma Bible 58, Waukomis 12

Balko-Forgan 46, Cherokee 0

Dewar 46, Velma Alma 0

Class C

Sharon-Mutual 34, DCLA 12

Medford 34, Boise Cityi 6

Waynoka 50, Buffalo 14

Mt. View Gotebo 48, Corn Bible Academy 0

Timberlake 52, Tyrone 0

Tipton 62, Ryan 0

Tags

Trending Video