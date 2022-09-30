6A-1
Mustang 27, Owasso 7
Bixby 80, Southmoore 0
Norman North 57, Broken Arrow 50
Edmond North 36, Edmond Santa Fe 35
Norman 38, Edmond Memorial 34
Enid 49, Moore 35
Union 61, Yukon 3
6A-2
Putnam North 34, Northwest Classen 0
Ponca City 24, Lawton 16
Muskogee 61, Putnam West 0
Bartlesville 55, US Grant 0
Sand Springs 25, Tahlequah 21
Choctaw 56, Capitol Hill 6
5A
Will Rogers 21, Pryor 18
Coweta 55, Sapulpa 13
Elgin 35, Ardmore 0
Grove 63, Claremore 28
Edison 48, Nathan Hale 0
Carl Albert 59, Shawnee 0
Collinsville 28, Bishop Kelley 21
Southeast 36, Cache 31
Guthrie 27, Piedmont 0
El Reno 51, Noble 50
McAlester 34, Del City 33 (overtime)
Bishop McGuinness 49, Eisenhower 15
4A
Weatherford 33, Woodward 14
Poteau 17, Madill 14
Cushing 63, Catoosa 7
Tecumseh 40, Classen 14
Blanchard 19, Newcastle 0
Hilldale 24, Ada 16
Wagoner 36, Oologah 0
Elk City 14, Clinton 12
Tuttle 38, Harrah 7
Bethany 59, Bridge Creek 0
3A
Metro Christian 63, Perkins 28
North Rock Creek 28, Mannford 21
Plainview 34, Dickson 13
Stigler 43, Locust Grove 14
Kingfisher 50, St. Mary’s 13
Seminole 52, Checotah 26
Class 2A
Washington 42, Community Christian 7
Hennessey 21, Perry 14
Salina 40, Adair 34
Millwood 56, Chisholm 6
OCS 49, Blackwell 0
Rejoice Christian 42, Seq. Claremore 34
Luther 60, Stare Spencer 6
Spiro 7, Antlers 0
Lindsay 12, Purcell 7
Class A
Fairview 70, Thomas 12
Chelsea 28, Morrison 12
Crescent 26, CHA 13
Carnegie 36, Cordell 0
Cashion 55, Western Heights 8
Burns Flat-Dill City 20, Mooreland 14
Minco 41, Watonga 6
Hooker 50, Sayre 14
Tonkawa 37, Pawnee 26
Apache 32, Hobart 6
Walters 32, Mangum 14
Snyder 8, Empire 6
Class B
Seiling 46, Pond Creek-Hunter 12
Regent Prep 52, Summit Christian 0
Shattuck 22, Waurika 6
Turpin 68, Ringwood 18
Oklahoma Bible 58, Waukomis 12
Balko-Forgan 46, Cherokee 0
Dewar 46, Velma Alma 0
Class C
Sharon-Mutual 34, DCLA 12
Medford 34, Boise Cityi 6
Waynoka 50, Buffalo 14
Mt. View Gotebo 48, Corn Bible Academy 0
Timberlake 52, Tyrone 0
Tipton 62, Ryan 0
