Class 6A
Bixby 59, Springfield Har Ber 0
Westmoore 30, Yukon 7
Norman North 40, Norman 36
Union 28, Broken Arrow 7
Enid 32, Ponca City 20
Mustang 57, Southmoore 26
Deer Creek 39, Edmond Memorial 14
Northwest Classen 20, U. S. Grant 0
Muskogee 47, Putnam City 0
Class 5A
Guthrie 50, Woodward 0
Collinsville 41, Oologah 21
Southeast 65, Capitol Hill 0
Hilldale 44, Tulsa Edison 6
Glenpool 21, Skiatook 14
Elgin 33, Anadarko 14
Coweta 9, Wagoner 7
McGuinness 46, Clinton 14
Grove 41, Miami 14
Broken Bow 30, Durant 6
Lawton 63, Duncan 20
Bartlesville 20, Claremore 9
Carl Albert 39, Midwest City 25
Del City 27, Booker T. Washington 6
Sapulpa 39, Tahlequah 35
Will Rogers 14, Holland Hall 2
Piedmont 42, El Reno 8
Class 4A
Kingfisher 38, Weatherford 23
Hominy 51, Cleveland 14
Marlow 45, Chickasha 14
McLoud 28, Harrah 7
Stigler 56, Catoosa 6
Bethany 41, John Marshall 6
Bethel 43, Classen 12
Elk City 51, Bridge Creek 0
Cache 44, Altus 10
3A
Will Rogers 14, Holland Hall 2
Dewey 47, Nowata 14
North Rock Creek 18, Little Axe 12
Muldrow 41, Seq-Tahlequah 0
Vinita 45, Jay 14
Salina 30, Locust Grove 0
2A
Pawhuska 40,Cashion 29
Fairview 68, Chisholm 15
Vian 40, Eufaula 26
Haskell 36, Caney Valley 23
Okmulgee 30, Antlers 20
Alva 44, Thomas 20
Kiefer 44, Adair 22
Tonkawa 8, Newkirk 6
Chandler 57, Stroud 9
Pawnee 14, Okemah 12
Luther 28, Perry 0
Beggs 36, Hugo 7
Heritage Hall 35, Millwood 28
Warner 59, Savanna 0
Wynnewood 46, Valliant 14
Community Christian 32, OCS 17
Crossings C hristian 38, Hennessey 13
Prague 48, Meeker 12
Douglass 13, StarSpencer 12
Rejoice Christian 42, Cascia Hall 27
Spiro 13, Panama 0
Class A
Watonga 42, Hobart 25
Woodland 44, Commerce 15
Haskell 36, Caney Valley 23
Merritt 48, Cordell 6
Wyandotte 22, Oklahoma Union 14
Allen 47, Elmore City-Pernell 30
Minco 14, Mooreland 6
Hooker 41, Wheeler, Texas 8
Burns Flat-Dill City 44, Carnegie 12
Fairland 49, Afton 21
Empire 35, Pauls Valley 0
Colcord 46, Kansas 33
Chelsea 28, Ketchum 21
Apache 29, Rush Springs 6
Gore 47, Keys 0
Warner 49, Savanna 0
Class B-C
Sharon-Mutual 38, Beaver 14
Oklahoma Bible 48, Southwest Covenant 20
Central Marlow 56, Bray Doyle 6
Canton 62, Geary 28
Garber 76, Summit Christian 27
Waukomis 44, Buffalo 14
Covington-Douglas 46, Medford 20
Porum 58, South Coffeyville 12
Arkoma 44, Midway 28
Welch 56, Copan 6
Hollis 56, Wilson 6
Laverne 54, Pioneer 22
Dewar 48, Cherokee 0
Pond Creek-Hunter 50, DCLA 0
Timberlake 68, Ringwood 18
Wetumka 26, Quinton 12
Tipton 66, Alex 0
Waynoka 48, Okeene 6
Barnsdall 44, Foyil 0
Turpin 46, Tyrone 0
Seiling 56, Cyril 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 60, Maysville 12
Grandfield 48, Paoli 0
Maud 46, Watts 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.