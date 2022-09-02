sharon-mutual 2

Sharon-Mutual defenders bring down Beaver's Kobe Stafford on a fourth down play in the first half of Friday's game at Jack Braud Field in Mutual. Sharon-Mutual led 22-0 at the half on the way to a 38-14 victory in the Trojans' season opener. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Class 6A

Bixby 59, Springfield Har Ber 0

Westmoore 30, Yukon 7

Norman North 40, Norman 36

Union 28, Broken Arrow 7

Enid 32, Ponca City 20

Mustang 57, Southmoore 26

Deer Creek 39, Edmond Memorial 14

Northwest Classen 20, U. S. Grant 0

Muskogee 47, Putnam City 0

Class 5A

Guthrie 50, Woodward 0

Collinsville 41, Oologah 21

Southeast 65, Capitol Hill 0

Hilldale 44, Tulsa Edison 6

Glenpool 21, Skiatook 14

Elgin 33, Anadarko 14

Coweta 9, Wagoner 7

McGuinness 46, Clinton 14

Grove 41, Miami 14

Broken Bow 30, Durant 6

Lawton 63, Duncan 20

Bartlesville 20, Claremore 9

Carl Albert 39, Midwest City 25

Del City 27, Booker T. Washington 6

Sapulpa 39, Tahlequah 35

Will Rogers 14, Holland Hall 2

Piedmont 42, El Reno 8

Class 4A

Kingfisher 38, Weatherford 23

Hominy 51, Cleveland 14

Marlow 45, Chickasha 14

McLoud 28, Harrah 7

Stigler 56, Catoosa 6

Bethany 41, John Marshall 6

Bethel 43, Classen 12

Elk City 51, Bridge Creek 0

Cache 44, Altus 10

3A

Will Rogers 14, Holland Hall 2

Dewey 47, Nowata 14

North Rock Creek 18, Little Axe 12

Muldrow 41, Seq-Tahlequah 0

Vinita 45, Jay 14

Salina 30, Locust Grove 0

2A

Pawhuska 40,Cashion 29

Fairview 68, Chisholm 15

Vian 40, Eufaula 26

Haskell 36, Caney Valley 23

Okmulgee 30, Antlers 20

Alva 44, Thomas 20

Kiefer 44, Adair 22

Tonkawa 8, Newkirk 6

Chandler 57, Stroud 9

Pawnee 14, Okemah 12

Luther 28, Perry 0

Beggs 36, Hugo 7

Heritage Hall 35, Millwood 28

Warner 59, Savanna 0

Wynnewood 46, Valliant 14

Community Christian 32, OCS 17

Crossings C hristian 38, Hennessey 13

Prague 48, Meeker 12

Douglass 13, StarSpencer 12

Rejoice Christian 42, Cascia Hall 27

Spiro 13, Panama 0

Class A

Watonga 42, Hobart 25

Woodland 44, Commerce 15

Haskell 36, Caney Valley 23

Merritt 48, Cordell 6

Wyandotte 22, Oklahoma Union 14

Allen 47, Elmore City-Pernell 30

Minco 14, Mooreland 6

Hooker 41, Wheeler, Texas 8

Burns Flat-Dill City 44, Carnegie 12

Fairland 49, Afton 21

Empire 35, Pauls Valley 0

Colcord 46, Kansas 33

Chelsea 28, Ketchum 21

Apache 29, Rush Springs 6

Gore 47, Keys 0

Warner 49, Savanna 0

Class B-C

Sharon-Mutual 38, Beaver 14

Oklahoma Bible 48, Southwest Covenant 20

Central Marlow 56, Bray Doyle 6

Canton 62, Geary 28

Garber 76, Summit Christian 27

Waukomis 44, Buffalo 14

Covington-Douglas 46, Medford 20

Porum 58, South Coffeyville 12

Arkoma 44, Midway 28

Welch 56, Copan 6

Hollis 56, Wilson 6

Laverne 54, Pioneer 22

Dewar 48, Cherokee 0

Pond Creek-Hunter 50, DCLA 0

Timberlake 68, Ringwood 18

Wetumka 26, Quinton 12

Tipton 66, Alex 0

Waynoka 48, Okeene 6

Barnsdall 44, Foyil 0

Turpin 46, Tyrone 0

Seiling 56, Cyril 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 60, Maysville 12

Grandfield 48, Paoli 0

Maud 46, Watts 0

Tags

Trending Video