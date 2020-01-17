UPDATE: No school in Woodward today.
Weather has caused some cancellations and delays in schools across Northwest Oklahoma.
Some others that have been reported so far include late starts in Arnett (9:15 a.m.), Fargo-Gage (10 a.m.), Fort Supply (10 a.m.) and Shattuck (9 a.m.). There is no school on Friday in Buffalo, Freedom, Mooreland, Laverne, Leedey, Seiling and Vici.
Classes have been canceled at High Plains Technology Center and staff is to report at 10 a.m.
Roads across the area have been reported as slick and hazardous
