Weather Alert

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Ellis, Woodward, Major, Roger Mills and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility in blowing dust. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&