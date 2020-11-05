The only thing that might top off 2020 might be a bank robbery, by a robber who observed mask-wearing guidelines.
Oklahoma Bankers Association has offered up to a $2,000.00 reward for the conviction of the masked person who robbed the Oklahoma State Bank in Gage on Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to Ellis County Sheriff Shane Booth.
“The suspect walked to the front counter and demanded money be put in an envelope,” Booth said. “After this was not immediately tended to by employees, he jumped the counter.”
According to Booth, the masked suspect grabbed some money, ran around the counter and exited the building on Main Street. The suspect ran north toward Cedar Street.
“An employee witnessed the suspect running and observed there were no vehicles parked on Main Street to the north of the bank,” Booth said. “The suspect is believed to be a stocky build, average height, white male. The zip up hoodie was dark blue in color and the ball cap has a greenish-yellow bill.”
According to Booth, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Sheriff were in the area within 10 minutes of the call and blocked off the area surrounding the bank.”
“A quick search was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office around the bank area, while waiting on FBI Agents from the Woodward Office to arrive on scene,” Booth said. “FBI is handling the case with assistance from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office.
The surrounding Sheriff’s Offices, Shattuck PD, OHP, TSCRA, OSBI AND Ellis County Emergency Management either sent officers to assist or offered their assistance, according to Booth.
“We could not have had the response we had without our neighboring law enforcement agencies helping us due to another emergency call we had going on at the same time,” Booth said. “Several hours after the bank robbery, deputies were still patrolling the area heavily.”
