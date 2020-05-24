A pair of walk-off victories highlighted a 3-0 weekend at Fuller Park for the Travelers 18-under baseball team.
Dalton Goff's two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Brendan Girton with the winning run in Woodward's 7-6 win over the Oklahoma Mudcats Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, the Travelers beat SWAT Adler 9-8 in nine innings and SWAT Cordel 15-0 in a four inning contest.
Woodward is 6-1 on the season and will host a tournament this week at Fuller Park.
In Sunday's game, the Travelers survived a rough defensive afternoon.
After taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, the Travelers gave up four in the second with three errors wrapped around a three-run double by Mudcats' catcher Dalton Williams.
Woodward tied the game in the fourth on a single by Luke Jestis, who had four hits in the game, a double by Brady Benedict and single by Girton.
It stayed that way until the sixth when the Travelers scored twice on three walks, including one with the bases loaded, and a passed ball.
The Mudcats tied the game in the top of the seventh on three hits and another Traveler error.
In the bottom half, Benedict opened with a walk and Girton beat out an infield hit. Two outs later, Goff blasted the game-winner.
Dillon Bumgarner went the distance for the victory, striking out six.
Saturday night's late game was another thriller with the Travelers beating SWAT Adler in extra innings.
Each team scored in the first. Woodward's run came on a triple by Jestis and sacrifice fly by Ward.
Two runs in the fourth gave the Travelers a 3-1 lead. Michael Wingfield's RBI single was the key blow.
SWAT scored five runs in the fifth for a 6-3 lead and added another in the seventh to make it 7-3.
Woodward, though, scored four times in the bottom of the seventh with the help of two errors. Wingfield drove in a run and also scored the tying run on Ward's ground out.
After SWAT scored in the top of the ninth on a pair of triples, the Travelers answered immediately.
Wingfield was hit by a pitch to open the bottom half and Jestis ripped a double. Ward's sacrifice fly scored Wingfield. One out later Girton delivered the game-winning hit to right center.
Will Farr got the win with three strong innings of relief, striking out 9 of the 12 batters he faced.
In Saturday's opener against SWAT Cordel, the Travelers used their entire bench in a 15-0 victory.
Girton and David Garcia each drove in a pair of runs in a six-run first frame.
Woodward scored eight runs in the second. Ward had two doubles in the inning and Benedict had a two-run single.
In the third Conner Thompson single home a run for the 15-0 final.
Josh Smith started and was the winning pitcher.
