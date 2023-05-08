Woodward County voters will be asked to extend 4/10ths of a half-cent sales tax later this year.
County Commissioners on Monday approved a resolution setting a vote on the proposed extension for July 11.
Commissioners are asking voters to extend the tax, which was originally passed to build the Woodward County Event Center, for a number of capital projects, renovations and improvements to county facilities.
All but 1/10th of the sales tax ends this year due to paying off the event center bonds a couple of years early.
A yes vote will extend the 4/10th sales tax to October 1, 2026, according to the resolution adopted by the commissioners.
“This is not an increase in sales tax,” District 1 Commissioner Troy White pointed out during Monday’s meeting. “It is a three-year continuation of the current rate for capital improvements that will have to be done regardless.”
White noted that without the sales tax, the county doesn’t have the funds necessary for those projects.
The project list includes:
- Filing system in the county clerk’s office
- Constructing a building to replace temporary storage containers to securely store county records and evidence in a proper facility.
- Improving the camera system in the jail and courthouse to improve security
- Making the main entrance to the courthouse handicap accessible
- Make repairs to the concrete curbing on the courthouse parking lot
- Replacing the roof of the county owned juvenile detention center
- Repair the parking lot at the EMS facility, where part of the lot is currently sinking
- HVAC for Building A at the fairgrounds to allow more events at the building in the summer
- Improving the deputing training firing range for the sheriff’s department.
District 2 Commissioner noted that security will be imp;roved by having everyone to through one entrance in the courthouse.
“These projects affect every citizen in the county in one way or another,” said Troy White.
In other business, commissioners heard an update on grants from Dr. Tom Lucas, who noted a couple of opportunities coming up.
One is money for safe streets and roads.
“If you have problem areas this could be a solution to making it safer and grant applications are due on July 10,” he said.
Lucas also said the state Brownsfield grant coordinator and a technical assiistance person visited the area recently to look at the buildings on the old William S. Key property.
“There are some things (grants) out there, we just have to apply for them,” he said. “I was encouraged. They were very supportive of helping us out there. I think it was a good day.”
Commissioners accepted the bid from Lightning Metal Buildings of Hammon for construction of an addition to the Mutual Fire Department. The bid was $82,000.
In other action, commissioners approved
- Cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for April
- Monthly reports of county officers
- Transfer of $10,000 out of fair capital outlay into fair maintenance and operation to cover expenses from fencing of the parking lot projects
- The monthly report of the county treasurer to the state auditor and inspector
- Court clerk records management and preservation monthly report
- The appointment of Kaye Cortez to the Woodward County Board of Health.
Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
