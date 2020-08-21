Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to move upward in Woodward County.
In Friday's report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Woodward County had 71 cases with 27 of those remaining active. There were 44 recoveries.
In Woodward the number was 51 cases with 36 recovered, leaving 15 active
Mooreland was shown 15 positive cases, 11 of them active.
Statewide, the total number of positive cases is 51,746, an increase of 1,077 over Thursday.
In area counties, Dewey County has 18 cases with 10 active, Harper County 14 with just one active and Ellis County six with one active.
