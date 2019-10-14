In the first week of November, Steven Arfstrom will go before the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board for the 8th time.
And as in the previous seven times, Gerald Alexander of Woodward is asking for help from the community.
Alexander is the father of Lisa Knott, the 20-year-old girl Arfstrom was convicted of killing in January, 1984. He received a life sentence, with the possibility of parole.
For Alexander, the parole process is an excruciating reminder of losing his daughter.
He and his wife Clara Jane constantly worked to keep Arfstrom in prison. Clara Jane died a few years go and Gerald has continued the fight.
"Do I need to talk about all the birthdays, all the holidays, all the celebrations that were stolen from us," he said in a previous interview. "I have to fight this fight now because Lisa and Clara Jane are up there in Heaven looking down at me and wanting me to keep on fighting to keep him in jail where he belongs.”
Alexander is hoping members of the community will write protest letters to the pardon and parole board.
"The more letters the better," Alexander said. "It's the letters that really catch their eyes."
Anyone wishing to write letters protesting the possible parole of Steven Arfstrom can do so by contacting the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. His DOC number is #136497.
His hearing will come up again during the Nov. 4-6 pardon and parole board meeting.
Emails or letters can be send to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board at BoardCommunicationsppb@ok.gov. or letters can be mailed to Pardon and Parole Board (ATTN Board Communications), 2915 North Classen Blvd., Suite 405, Oklahoma City, OK 73106.
Letters must include the name and DOC number for the offender. You can download a victim protest form at the website, www.ok.gov/ppb. The form will have information to fill out and some questions that can assist the board in their deliberations.
Letters need to be sent in as soon as possible.
You can also get assistance from the district attorney's victim's coordinator program.
