Memorial Day is more than just the traditional kickoff to the summer season.
The day is set aside for honoring the U. S. military personnel who have died while serving their country.
The first national observance was in 1868 and know at that time as decoration day. In 1971, Congress standardized the holiday as “Memorial Day” and set its observance for the last Monday in May.
Woodward’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post will continue its tradition of a Memorial Day ceremony on May 29 at 11 a.m. in the Elmwood Cemetery. Everyone is invited to attend.
