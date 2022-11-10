John Reeg, son of Dale and Leona Reeg, long-time Woodward residents, will be in Woodward on Veterans Day to talk about the book he wrote concerning his experiences as a Marine fighting in the Vietnam War.
Reeg will talk briefly about the book “My Senior Trip,” then take questions that may come up.
Reeg will appear at the Moose Lodge, 3702 1st St., with two sessions – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Refreshments and light snacks will be served.
The Woodward Midday AMBUCS and the Moose Lodge are sponsoring the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.