A veteran from the Texas High School ranks has been selected as the new Woodward High School girls basketball coach.
Lloyd Vedder, who has coached 30 years in Texas, the last several at Forsan High School, will make the move to Oklahoma to lead the Boomers.
Woodward Athletic Director Jacob Miller said, "Coach Vedder checked every box we were looking for within our search. With his 30 years of coaching experience, his strong leadership and integrity, we are very fortunate to have him lead our girls basketball program."
Over his career, Vedder has been a head girls basketball coach for 17 years, head boys coach for 13 years and a head cross country coach for 15 years. He has also been head coach or assistant in baseball, football, softball, golf, track and tennis at various points in his career as well as being an athletic director and girls' sports coordinator.
Vedder has over 500 victories as a basketball coach.
At Forsan, he went 90-41 with three 20-plus win seasons. Last year, his team was 16-16.
Prior to Forsan, Vedder coached at Smyer, Texas and his 2014 squad placed third in the state. Vedder has also coached at Jacksboro, Valley Mills, Venus, Joshua, Blum and he started his career at Buckholts.
At Valley Mills, his girls teams were ranked in the top 20 in Texas in four of six years and he had 126 victories over that time frame.
Vedder comes to a program with a rich history including 9 state championships and 30 state tournament appearances since the mid 1970s, the last one in 2018.
