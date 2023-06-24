Anyone who has driven along First Street by Horace Mann Elementary School recently has seen the beautiful mural painted on the side of the building.
Well, sometime probably early Wednesday morning, the mural was vandalized and defaced.
Wednesday evening staff members at Horace Mann were working diligently to paint over the damage and basically restore the mural.
We salute their dedication and effort to make sure the vandalism didn’t stand and the mural will once again brighten the day of passersby.
As for the person or persons who committed the vandalism, we hope they are found and made to atone for their actions, which should be criminal in nature.
We will never understand the need some people apparently have to damage public property, or any property for that matter.
Do people think they are being funny? Or just mean?
But it continues to happen, not just here but in other communities as well.
Let’s be clear.
There is never any excuse or reason for vandalism. Never.
That should be double for a school building where young children are being taught by the dedicated professionals who work in the school system.
If you want to vandalize something do it to your own property, then step back, take a look and see how you feel.
Probably not that great, huh?
Think about that the next time you have urge to try and destroy something.
