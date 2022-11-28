Eastbound and westbound US-412/US-183/US-270 will be intermittently narrowed with significant lane shifts between 28th St. and 34th St. in Woodward starting Dec. 12 for bridge rehabilitation. All traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes as crews rehabilitate the north bridge over Spring Creek. Later in the project, all traffic will shift to the westbound lanes.
The nearly $2 million project was awarded to Haskell Lemon Construction and is expected to be completed in the summer 2023, weather permitting.
Drivers should locate an alternate route or expect delays and use caution in the area.
