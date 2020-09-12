UPDATE:Andrew Townsend, a local student who had been reported missing, has been found and is back with his family, Woodward Public Schools announced on its Facebook page.
No other information is available at this moment
*****
A Woodward High School student has been reported missing.
Andrew Townsend was last seen Friday afternoon and has not been in contact with anyone since.
Here is a Facebook post from Woodward Public Schools:
We are urgently asking for the assistance of our Boomer family and the community in locating Woodward High School student Andrew Townsend. Andrew was last seen yesterday (Friday, Sept. 11) at 3:24 p.m. at WHS. He was wearing a mustard-colored NorthFace hoodie, black sweatpants, and a blue/grey hat.
Please call Woodward Law Enforcement if you have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts.
Woodward Law Enforcement (580) 254-8518
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.