Woodward police have released the name of the person who was shot and killed Saturday morning in the 500 block of 9th Street.
Here is the press release from the Woodward Police Department.
"On 07/08/2023 at approx. 6:30AM Woodward Police Officers were dispatched to a house in the 500 Blk. of 9th St. in reference to a person who had been shot.
"According to a witness, Shawn Michael Miller had been shot, and killed, in the driveway of the residence after an altercation with a male subject.
"Shortly thereafter a male subject presented at Alliance Health Woodward with a gunshot wound to his hand. This subject was identified as the person who shot Miller.
"The suspect, Blaine Patrick Steven Adams, was sent to Oklahoma City to receive specialized care due to the severity of his injury."
The investigation is on-going.
