Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... North Canadian River near Seiling affecting Major, Dewey and Woodward Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Monday morning at 900 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...North Canadian River near Seiling. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Some croplands... pastures... and rural roads may be flooded. Areas affected extend from the southwest corner of Major County... downstream to the headwaters of Canton Lake in Dewey County. Cattle and other property should be relocated to places which are higher than nearby river banks... to avoid being isolated for several hours by water in side channels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Bankfull stage is 11.0 feet. - Forecast...The North Canadian River is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&