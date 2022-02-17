Snow began falling overnight in northwest Oklahoma and by Thursday morning several area schools had announced they were closing for the day.
Area schools closed or on remote learning as of 6 a.m. on Thursday included Arnett, Beaver, Buffalo, Canton, Fairview (remote learning), Fargo-Gage, Fort Supply, Freedom, Leedey, Mooreland, Seiling, Sharon-Mutual (remote learning), Taloga, Vici and Waynoka (remote learning).
Northwestern Oklahoma State-Woodward is also closed.
High Plains Technology Center started its classes at 9 a.m.
Also, the Oklahoma Commissioner of Public Safety announced a reduction of non-essential services on Thursday in most Northwest Oklahoma and Panhandle counties.
The Department of Transportation reported that crews were out treating slick spots. The department said highways are slick in spots as of 6 a.m.
According to the national weather service, 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall in the Woodward area today.
The potential of winter weather late Wednesday night and Thursday has prompted a change in the Class A and B regional basketball tournaments.
Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced on its website that regional basketball tournaments in Area 1 would start on Friday, rather than Thursday. Games will now be played on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
So far, the Area 1 regionals are the only ones affected.
The Class 2A, 3A and 4A districts will also stay on schedule with Friday and Saturday’s games. Woodward High School’s district will be in Elk City on Friday with the girls at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.
Weather reports call for a possible 3-6 inches of snow across northern parts of Oklahoma and several counties, including Woodward, is under a winter storm warning. Some rain or sleet is also possible late Wednesday and in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.