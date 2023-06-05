Human remains found on the west side of Woodward could be those of a man who has been missing since Dec. 11, Woodward police officials said.
“The remains were in an advanced state of decay, however personal effects found with them indicate they are the remains of Carroll Lyndon “Lennie” Eagan who was reported missing on Dec. 11, 2022,” said Woodward Police Capt. Darren Navratil in a news release Monday afternoon.
At the time Eagan went missing, several areas within the city were searched extensively by police detectives and a search and rescue team with no luck, Navratil said.
The discovery of the remains was reported to police Monday morning. They were found in a storm drain in the 1200 block of 34th Street.
“Upon arriving at the scene, officers of the Woodward Police Department determined the remains were human,” Navratil said.
Navratil noted that the storm drain is part of an underground culvert which runs more than 200 feet west of where the remains were found.
“It appears the remains were washed down the culvert to the storm drain by the heavy rains Woodward has received the last few days,” Navratil said.
Navratil said police do not suspect foul play. The remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office for positive identification and determination of cause of death.
