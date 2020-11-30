Here are Monday’s COVID-19 numbers updated by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Woodward County now shows 1,933 positive cases, an increase of 44 from Sunday, with 1,681 recoveries, leaving 252 active cases.
For area counties:
Woods has 529 positive tests with 400 recoveries
Major has 519 positive tests with 376 recoveries
Dewey has 236 positive tests with 162 recoveries
Ellis has 220 positive tests with 125 recoveries
Harper has 237 positive tests with 146 recoveries
Beaver has 210 positive tests with 151 recoveries.
Statewide, the number of positive cases is 197,745 with 2,200 reported on Monday.
There have been 1,793 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 163,727 people have recovered.
Nationally, through Sunday, there have been 13,383,320 positive cases with 8,051,471 of them still active and just over five million recovered.
There have been 266,873 deaths attributed to the virus. The national numbers are reported by Johns Hopkins University.
