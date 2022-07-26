Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN AND NORTHERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...105 to 109. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of breezy winds, low relative humidity, and near-record temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&