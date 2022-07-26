Area fire fighters buoyed by strike teams from counties throughout Northwest and North Central Oklahoma continued to work and try to contain a wildfire northeast of Mooreland on Tuesday morning.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. on Monday with units from Mooreland and Woodward responding. By a little after 6 p.m., fire units from Mutual, Sharon and Fort Supply had joined the fight and strike teams were arriving from other areas. Road graders were also being used to assist.
Strike teams were on hand from Major, Dewey, Harper, Alfalfa, Ellis, Woods and Garfield counties.
Lehenbauer said teams from eastern Oklahoma were expected Tuesday morning and a team from Beaver County was also on hand to help relieve some teams.
Also later Tuesday morning, heavy equipment from the Oklahoma Forestry Department was due to arrive to help try and build firebreaks. Lehenbauer said, however, helicopters and airplanes would not be available to assist. The forestry department had been stretched thin due to fires across the state.
Much of the fire was in canyons around the area and in dense cedar trees, making things more difficult on firefighters.
County road graders were also being used to battle the fire.
The fire started area some two miles north of Highway 412 at Curtis Junction, about 4 miles east and 2 north of Mooreland. By Tuesday morning, the fire had stretched several miles north and northeast of where it started.
By 10 p.m. on Monday reports indicated around 2,000 acres have burned.
One firefighter was being treated for heat exhaustion, but no other injuries had been reported. Fire units were set up to protect some homes and there have been some evacuations for precautionary measures. No homes had been lost but a few outbuildings have burned.
A fire weather watch has been issued for the area for basically all day on Tuesday. Also, a red flag fire warning was issued for most of Oklahoma with temperatures into the 100s, low humidity and a southwest wind.
Officials said donations of water can be dropped off at the Woodward County Event Center or the Mooreland Community Center and they would be delivered to the command area for the firefighters.
