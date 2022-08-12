UPDATE: A Woodward High School football player injured in practice Friday morning was undergoing surgery for a herniated disk in his neck, a family member told the News on Friday evening at the Meet the Boomers event.
At the end of Friday's event at Boomer Stadium, the Boomers held a moment of silence and a prayer for Dakota Samarco.
Samarco was injured during a practice drill on Friday.
WHS Principal Ron Sunderland said Friday morning the player felt some numbness and tingling.
Woodward County EMS responded and called in Air Evac to take the player to an Oklahoma City hospital to see a neurologist.
Friday was the first day of full pads and contact practices at Oklahoma's high schools.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
