Update: Memorial funds have been set up for the families of victims from Wednesday's deadly fire in Woodward.
Funds have also been set up for the surviving children. All of the funds can be found at www.lwfchurch.com/memorial-funds.
The investigation by the state fire marshal's office into the mobile home fire that claimed six lives early Wednesday morning is continuing, officials said.
At 1:17 Wednesday morning, the Woodward Fire Department was dispatched to 1120 Kansas Avenue for a structure fire in a single wide mobile home. Six individuals, adults and juveniles, were lost in the tragedy, according to Woodward Fire Department Fire Chief Todd Finley.
Shift Captain David Bates was first on scene.
“The house was about three quarters involved,” Finley said. “Fire was coming out of windows and doors.”
After a quick survey of the area and situation, Bates and a local resident saved one juvenile after knocking a window unit out of a window and entering the burning structure.
“Afterwards, the fire crews showed up. They put a ladder in that window, and he had them directed to go inside,” Finley said. “They opened the door go into the interior part of that house, and the heat was so hot it was starting to melt their face shields.”
The department crew was forced to evacuate.
“Unfortunately, we weren't able to rescue anyone else out of the structure,” Finley said. “It was a no win situation from the beginning. We were so fortunate that we got at least one saved.”
Local Fire Marshal Michael Wickware is working with the State Fire Marshal agents to find the origin of the fire.
“Which is pretty standard whenever we have a fatality fire,” Finley said. “We can get a little bit more information on exactly what started it why. As far as the victims, we’re waiting for them to be identified by the ME’s (Medical Examiner) office, and all the family to be notified before we release identification.”
Finley said he is optimistic about the one victim which was taken to the emergency room at AllianceHealth Woodward and then transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
“You know 25 years of fire service and I don't know, five years as a cop, and everything I've never seen anything or participated in anything so devastating,” Finley shared. “My main focus, my main concern is the mental wellness of our firefighters.”
Woodward Fire Department crew members recently assisted with the Waynoka body recovery from a fatality fire and it is still fresh in in the minds of local firefighters.
“This has really kind of hit hard,” Finley said. “One of the first things we did before it was even daylight was we got a hold of our fire chaplain and one of the police departments fire chaplains to come to our station to be available for our guys.”
A Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team has also been scheduled to come in from Oklahoma City on Thursday.
“It's something that we really take seriously and we really want our guys to have a quality of good quality of life and they retire,” Finley said. “It’s kinda hard when they're used to nothing but death and devastation. So, I feel it's imperative that we work toward having (a) good mental health, wellness program.”
Woodward Public Schools counselors have mobilized the Crisis Response Team and the Ministerial Alliance to make sure students and staff have the support they need to work through this tragic event, according to Woodward Public School Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
“Our Boomer family is devastated at the loss of life and injuries from the recent tragedy,” Reynolds said. “Our prayers are with the family and all those affected.”
1000 Hills Ranch Church is asking the community to join them this evening at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Living Word Fellowship in Woodward.
“It's imperative that we lean upon the promises and the power and the living God, which is the purposes of this vigil,” Pastor John Paul said. “We all go through tragedy in life, but few experience tragedy of this magnitude that this family is going through at this time. There's no amount of worldly resources that will be able to sustain or heal this family.”
Paul is calling for the church community to step up and be the hands, the feet, the eyes, the ears, the broken heart to love on this family.
“This family leaves such a huge footprint in our community... in unbelievable ways,” Paul said.
While needs are still unknown in the freshness of the wake of this tragedy, Paul asks people to stand by to be ready to supply whatever needs arise as the community keeps the family in their immediate prayers.
“I'm very concerned for our firefighters. I’m concerned for the families that are involved,” Ministerial Alliance President and Nazarene Church Pastor Nathan Twyman said. “We'll get behind whatever needs to be set up as far as fundraisers or something like that if that needs to happen, we’ll be all-in. I don't know of anything to do other than to be praying for the family.”
According to Finley, fire deaths across the state have been rising this year and the percentage of homes without smoke detectors has been really high. It’s unknown whether smoke detectors were available in the home, but he wanted to stress that the Fire Department’s Public Education Officer Melissa Hobbs distributes free smoke detectors for those who can’t afford them.
“We really encourage people to check your smoke detector,” Finley said. “If you don't have one to get one. It is so important that people take the time to do that.”
A fund to help families of the fire victims meet expenses and needs has been set up at Living Word Fellowship. You can go the Living Word Fellowship Facebook page for more information on how help.
Relatives in news reports and on social media identified the adult victims as Joel Cox, Shanda Noreuil and her brother Kelsey Noreuil. The children who died were Ava 5, Cora 8 and Cyrus 12 years of age. The boy who survived, 9-year-old Jaxton, is expected to recover after being transferred to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
