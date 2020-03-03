A Fort Supply man hit by a train on Thursday, Feb. 27, died from his injuries on Saturday, Feb. 29, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The updated report was released by the OHP on Tuesday night.
On Feb. 27, Christopher James Chance, 40, was hit by the train near the Lakeview crossing on the east side of Woodward and taken by Air Evac to OU Medical Center.
According to the OHP report, Chance was laying parallel on the south side of the eastbound railroad track just east of the Lakeview crossing. As the train approached, the engineer, Jimmy D. Womack of Amarillo, said Chance was putting his arm on top of the track and removing it, then left it on the track as the train got closer. That, according to the report, caused the train to run over Chance's arm, pulling him into the path of the train.
Womack and train conductor Shawn McEachern were not injured.
Several first responders were on the scene including the OHP, Sheriff's Department and Woodward police, fire and EMS.
Trooper Austin Ellis investigated the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.