Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT FOR WESTERN AND NORTHERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Red Flag Warning for breezy winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon through early Tuesday evening. * WINDS...South to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...105 to 109. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of breezy winds, low relative humidity, and near-record temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&