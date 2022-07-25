Area fire fighters are continuing to battle a wildfire north and east of Mooreland.
The fire started around 4:30 and units from Mooreland and Woodward responded. By a little after 6 p.m., fire units from Mutual, Sharon and Fort Supply were on the way to the scene, according to scanner traffic.
Road graders were also being used to battle the fire.
The fire is in an area some two miles north of Highway 412 at Curtis Junction.
Assistance was also coming from Major and Ellis counties.
As the night continued several other strike teams were either on scene or being deployed. Teams from Alfalfa, Dewey, Woods, and Garfield counties were involved.
Officials said additional heavy equipment was also being requested.
The fire was expected to continue into the overnight hours.
By 10 p.m., reports indicated around 2,000 acres have burned.
No injuries have been reported and fire units were setting up to protect some homes in the area. Some homes have been evacuated as a precaution.
Also, a fire weather watch has been issued for the area for basically all day on Tuesday.
