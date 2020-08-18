Softball
Perry Tournament
Thursday
2 p.m. - Woodward vs. Edmond Memorial; 6:30 p.m. - Woodward vs. Perry
Friday
11:30 a.m. - Woodward vs. Ponca City; 4 p.m. Woodward vs. Blackwell
Saturday
1 p.m. - Woodward vs. Chickasha; TBA - Placement game
Leedey Invitational
Thursday
At Leedey
1:30 p.m. - Leedey vs. Shattuck; 3 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Duke; 4:30 p.m. - Duke vs. Merritt; 6 p.m. - Merritt vs. Mangum; 7:30 p.m. - Leedey vs. Mangum
At Vici
Noon - Vici vs. Cheyenne-Reydon; 1:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Mooreland; 3 p.m. - Laverne vs. Cheyenne-Reydon; 4:30 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Arapaho-Butler; 6 p.m. - Canute vs. Arapaho-Butler; 7:30 p.m. - Vici vs. Canute
Friday
At Leedey
Noon - Leedey vs. Duke; 1:30 p.m. - Leedey vs. Merritt; 3 p.m. - Duke vs. Mangum; 4:30 p.m. - Merritt vs. Shattuck; 6 p.m. - Mangum vs. Shattuck
At Vici
Noon - Vici vs. Mooreland; 1:30 p.m. - Canute vs. Mooreland; 3 p.m. - Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Canute; 4:30 p.m. - Arapaho-Butler vs. Cheyenne-Reydon; 6 p.m. - Arapaho-Butler vs. Laverne; 7:30 p.m. - Vici vs. Laverne
Saturday
At Leedey
10 a.m. - Fifth place vs. Fifth place
11:30 a.m. - Fourth place vs. Fourth place
1 p.m. - Third place vs. Third place
2:30 p.m. - Second place vs. Second place
4 p.m. - First place vs. First Place
Panhandle Shootout at Beaver and Turpin
Friday at Turpin
11 a.m. - Turpin vs. Guymon JV (winner vs. Texhoma at 2 p.m.)
12:30 p.m. - Hooker vs. Boise City (winner vs. Guymon at 3:30 p.m.
Friday at Beaver
11 a.m. - Tyrone vs. Woodward JV (winner vs. Beaver-Forgan at 2 p.m.)
12:30 p.m. - Buffalo vs. Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply (winner vs. Arnett at 3:30 p.m.)
Games will run throughout the evening at both sites. All games on Saturday are at Beaver starting at 10 a.m.
Leedey Baseball Tournament
Thursday
At Leedey
4 p.m. - Leedey vs. Cement; 6 p.m. - Cheyenne-Reydon vs. Ripley
At Vici
4 p.m. - Vici vs. Granite; 6 p.m. - Drummond vs. Binger-Oney
All games Friday and Saturday at Leedey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.