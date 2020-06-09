Here is the rest of this week’s schedule for the Woodward Travelers baseball teams.

At Fuller Park

Friday, June 12

Travelers Navy vs. Monarchs Red, Noon

Drillers 17 vs. Monarchs Black, 2 p.m.

Travelers vs. Monarchs Red, 4:30, p.m.

Travelers vs. Drillers 17, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 13

Monarchs Red vs. Drillers 17, 10 a.m.

Travelers Navy vs. Drillers 17, Noon

Monarchs Black vs. Southern Elevation, 2:30, p.m.

Travelers vs. Southern Elevation, 5 p.m.

Travelers vs. Monarchs Black, 7:30, p.m.

Sunday, June 14

OKC Legends vs. Southern Elevation, 10 a.m.

Travelers vs. Southern Elevation, 12:30, p.m.

Travelers vs. OKC Legends, 2:30, p.m.

At Ackley Park in Elk City

Thursday, June 11

Travelers Red vs. Clinton, 3 p.m.

Travelers Blue vs. Weatherford JV, 5 p.m.

Friday, June 12

Travelers Red vs. Weatherford JV, 11 a.m.

Travelers Blue vs. Elk City, 1 p.m.

Travelers Blue vs. Weatherford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 13

Travelers Red vs. Weatherford, 1 p.m.

