Here is the rest of this week’s schedule for the Woodward Travelers baseball teams.
At Fuller Park
Friday, June 12
Travelers Navy vs. Monarchs Red, Noon
Drillers 17 vs. Monarchs Black, 2 p.m.
Travelers vs. Monarchs Red, 4:30, p.m.
Travelers vs. Drillers 17, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
Monarchs Red vs. Drillers 17, 10 a.m.
Travelers Navy vs. Drillers 17, Noon
Monarchs Black vs. Southern Elevation, 2:30, p.m.
Travelers vs. Southern Elevation, 5 p.m.
Travelers vs. Monarchs Black, 7:30, p.m.
Sunday, June 14
OKC Legends vs. Southern Elevation, 10 a.m.
Travelers vs. Southern Elevation, 12:30, p.m.
Travelers vs. OKC Legends, 2:30, p.m.
At Ackley Park in Elk City
Thursday, June 11
Travelers Red vs. Clinton, 3 p.m.
Travelers Blue vs. Weatherford JV, 5 p.m.
Friday, June 12
Travelers Red vs. Weatherford JV, 11 a.m.
Travelers Blue vs. Elk City, 1 p.m.
Travelers Blue vs. Weatherford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 13
Travelers Red vs. Weatherford, 1 p.m.
