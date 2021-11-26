Schedule for week of Nov. 29-Dec. 4

Monday

Basketball

Woodward 9th grade at Chisholm

Woodward 8th grade in Fairview Tournament

High school

Vici at Moorleand

Tuesday

Basketball

High School

Alva at Chisholm, Arnett at Waynoka, Burlington at Buffalo, Hennessey at Fairview, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Beaver, Sharon-Mutual at Leedey, Seiling at Thomas, Vici at Canute, Goodwell at Balko. Texhoma at Felt, Turpin at Tyrone, Hammon at Cheyenne-Reydon, Watonga at Hinton, Cherokee at DCLA, Canton at Okeene

Middle School

Woodward 7th grade vs. Hooker

Thursday

Basketball

Middle School

Woodward 8th grade in Fairview Tournament

Friday

Basketball

High School

Woodward at Clinton, Alva at Newkirk, Sweetwater at Arnett, Leedey at Buffalo, Fairview at Okarche; Turpin at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply (in Fort Supply), Laverne at Seiling, Mooreland at Shattuck, Sharon-Mutual at Waynoka, Hammon at Vici, Beaver at Freedom, Rolla, Kan. at Forgan, Texhoma at Hooker, Cheyenne-Reydon at Sayre, Watonga at Thomas, Cherokee at Medford, Okeene at Pioneer, DCLA at Timberlake, Ringwood at Canton

Football

High school playoffs continue

Wrestling

Woodward in Kingfisher Junior High Tournament

Saturday

Basketball

Middle School

Woodward 8th grade in Fairview Tournament

High School

Corn Bible Academy at Sharon-Mutual, Canton at Burlington

Wrestling

Woodward in Kingfisher Junior High Tournament

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you