Schedule for week of Nov. 29-Dec. 4
Monday
Basketball
Woodward 9th grade at Chisholm
Woodward 8th grade in Fairview Tournament
High school
Vici at Moorleand
Tuesday
Basketball
High School
Alva at Chisholm, Arnett at Waynoka, Burlington at Buffalo, Hennessey at Fairview, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply at Beaver, Sharon-Mutual at Leedey, Seiling at Thomas, Vici at Canute, Goodwell at Balko. Texhoma at Felt, Turpin at Tyrone, Hammon at Cheyenne-Reydon, Watonga at Hinton, Cherokee at DCLA, Canton at Okeene
Middle School
Woodward 7th grade vs. Hooker
Thursday
Basketball
Middle School
Woodward 8th grade in Fairview Tournament
Friday
Basketball
High School
Woodward at Clinton, Alva at Newkirk, Sweetwater at Arnett, Leedey at Buffalo, Fairview at Okarche; Turpin at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply (in Fort Supply), Laverne at Seiling, Mooreland at Shattuck, Sharon-Mutual at Waynoka, Hammon at Vici, Beaver at Freedom, Rolla, Kan. at Forgan, Texhoma at Hooker, Cheyenne-Reydon at Sayre, Watonga at Thomas, Cherokee at Medford, Okeene at Pioneer, DCLA at Timberlake, Ringwood at Canton
Football
High school playoffs continue
Wrestling
Woodward in Kingfisher Junior High Tournament
Saturday
Basketball
Middle School
Woodward 8th grade in Fairview Tournament
High School
Corn Bible Academy at Sharon-Mutual, Canton at Burlington
Wrestling
Woodward in Kingfisher Junior High Tournament
