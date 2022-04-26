Events coming up as the school year winds down in Woodward
Thursday
6 p.m. - Academic Lettermen event, high school auditorium
Friday
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Student Art Show, Woodward County Fairgrounds
Saturday
Noon to 5 p.m. - Student Art Show, Woodward County Fairgrounds
Monday, May 2
6 p.m. - Golden W Award Banquet, high school commons
Thursday, May 5
6:30 p.m. - Vocal spring concert, high school auditorium
Saturday, May 7
6:30 p.m. - Band banquet, high school commons
Tuesday, May 10
6 p.m. - Band spring concert, high school auditorium
Thursday, May 12
6 p.m. - Senior awards and scholarship night, high school auditorium
Sunday, May 15
6 p.m. - Baccalaureate, high school auditorium
Tuesday, May 17
6 p.m. - FFA banquet, high school commons
Wednesday, May 18
9 a.m. - Seventh grade awards, middle school
10:30 a.m. - Eighth grade awards, middle school
1:30 p.m. - Underclassmen awards, high school auditorium
Thursday, May 19
6 p.m. - All Sports event, high school auditorium
Friday, May 20
12:30 p.m. - Senior graduate grade school walkthrough
Sunday, May 22
Graduation, 3 p.m., Boomer Fieldhouse
Monday, May 23
9 a.m. - 5th grade awards, middle school
10:15 a.m. - 6th grade awards, middle school
11 a.m. - Senior picnic, Boomer Stadium
4:30 p.m. - Powder Puff football, Boomer Stadium
Tuesday, May 24
Last day of classes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.