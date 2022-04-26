Events coming up as the school year winds down in Woodward

Thursday

6 p.m. - Academic Lettermen event, high school auditorium

Friday

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Student Art Show, Woodward County Fairgrounds

Saturday

Noon to 5 p.m. - Student Art Show, Woodward County Fairgrounds

Monday, May 2

6 p.m. - Golden W Award Banquet, high school commons

Thursday, May 5

6:30 p.m. - Vocal spring concert, high school auditorium

Saturday, May 7

6:30 p.m. - Band banquet, high school commons

Tuesday, May 10

6 p.m. - Band spring concert, high school auditorium

Thursday, May 12

6 p.m. - Senior awards and scholarship night, high school auditorium

Sunday, May 15

6 p.m. - Baccalaureate, high school auditorium

Tuesday, May 17

6 p.m. - FFA banquet, high school commons

Wednesday, May 18

9 a.m. - Seventh grade awards, middle school

10:30 a.m. - Eighth grade awards, middle school

1:30 p.m. - Underclassmen awards, high school auditorium

Thursday, May 19

6 p.m. - All Sports event, high school auditorium

Friday, May 20

12:30 p.m. - Senior graduate grade school walkthrough

Sunday, May 22

Graduation, 3 p.m., Boomer Fieldhouse

Monday, May 23

9 a.m. - 5th grade awards, middle school

10:15 a.m. - 6th grade awards, middle school

11 a.m. - Senior picnic, Boomer Stadium

4:30 p.m. - Powder Puff football, Boomer Stadium

Tuesday, May 24

Last day of classes

Tags

Trending Video