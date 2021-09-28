If you fancy yourself a trivia expert and want to display all that knowledge (plus a chance to win some money), circle Friday, Oct. 8 on the calendar.
That’s the night of the United Fund of Woodward Trivia Night at the Woodward County Event Center.
Teams are still needed for the event, which raises money for the United Fund to help support 13 non-profit agencies in the community.
Cost per team is $200 and includes dinner by the Annex. If you just want to watch, the cost is $15, which also includes dinner and activities.
Sponsorships are also available.
In addition to dinner, the Annex will have a cash bar.
The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The contest includes 10 rounds of eight questions and each round is a different theme/category. Teams are issued an answer sheet and an emcee will ask the questions. Teams have 30 seconds to answer the question on their paper.
At the end of each round, teams bring their sheets to the judges for scoring.
Highest point total at the end of the night wins the grand prize of $1,000.
To register a team go to unitedfundofwoodward.com or call 580-246-3314.
