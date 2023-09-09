United Fund and tourism are the highlighted topics for the monthly Woodward Chamber of Commerce luncheon set Monday in the Woodward Conference Center.
Everything gets underway at around 11:45 a.m.
The September luncheon annually kicks off the Woodward United Fund drive.
The United Fnnd, established in1957, supports a number of non-profit organizations that serve the community.
“There are lots of great prizes and various baskets to be auctioned off at the luncheon,” said C. J. Montogmery, the chamber’s executive director. “It is always a fun luncheon and helps get the United Fund off on a positive note.”
A number of events are scheduled in October to help with the fund drive.
A Trivia Night is set on Oct. 6 at the Woodward County Event Center and a few days later there will be a chicken noodle dinner at Kids, Inc. (Oct. 12) and a baked potato dinner at the Woodward Senior Center (Oct. 26).
Agencies supported by the United Fund include Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Kids, Inc., Legal Aid, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Senior Center, High Plains Outreach Center, Senior Nutrition Program, The Hope Center and Woodward Arts Theatre.
Featured speaker for the luncheon is Shelley Zumwalt, the director of the Oklahoma Tourism Commission. Zumwalt was formerly the director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
Among topics Zumwalt is expected to address are tourism opportunities in Northwest Oklahoma and the importance of the tourism industry to the state’s economy.
There will also be a presentation of the national anthem by Jennica Kenny in honor of the victims of the 9-11 (2001) World Trade Center terrorism attacks, Montgomery said.
Everyone is encouraged to attend the luncheon.
The luncheon is the first of two major events for the chamber this week.
On Friday, the chamber will hold its annual golf ball drop and golf tournament at Boiling Springs Golf Club.
The tournament, called “Fire, Ice and Fairways,” gets started at 9 a,m.
A number of prizes will be determined at the golf ball drop, including jewelry, an individual membership to Boiling Springs Golf Club, a pistol, shotgun and Remington rifle.
