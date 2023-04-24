If you have been waiting for a chance to visit with U. S. Rep. Frank Lucas, that opportunity is coming up the first week in May.
Lucas, who represents Oklahoma’s third congressional district, has scheduled five hour-long town hall meetings in the area. Typically, he will make an opening statement about issues he’s involved with, then take questions from those in attendance.
Here is the schedule:
May 4
10 a.m. - Dewey County meeting, Great Plains Bank in Taloga
1 p.m. - Major County meeting, Fairview Community Center
3 p.m. - Alfalfa County meeting, Farm Bureau of Alfalfa County in Cherokee
May 5
10 a.m. - Woodward County meeting, High Plains Technology Center
1 p.m. - Woods County meeting, Northwestern Oklahoma State University
