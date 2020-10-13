Visitors to the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds this weekend will in essence see two trade shows at once.
Since K-101's annual Expo/Farm Expo was cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation in April, it was rescheduled for this week and combined with the annual Fall-a-Days show.
The result is a bunch of exhibitors.
"We have about 250 exhibitors and are still getting some more," said Shawn Miller, show director. "We will probably have 275 by the time we get it all said and done."
Miller noted there are a lot of farm implement exhibitors coming from the regional area including Fairview and Enid, along with farm service companies from Amarillo, Texas, Missouri and more.
A company from Colorado that does a lot of work with farmers wanting to start growing hemp will also be at the show.
In addition, the show will feature new vehicles and some ATVs, clothing and home improvement exhibits and more.
"Then, of course, our arts and crafts are completely sold out," Miller said. "I think we will have a big crowd, too."
Show hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
