A Kansas woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Sharon on Monday afternoon, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Tina Kuhel, 53, of Haysville, Kan. was taken by Air Evac to OU Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with head, arm and leg injuries, said the OHP.
Kuhel was driving a van south on State Highway 34 when she was hit by another van driven by Lichuan Ma, 63, of Plano, Texas. Ma was going west on county road 51 and according to the patrol report, failed to stop for a stop sign. Ma was not injured.
The accident happened a little after 4:30 p.m.
Earlier on Monday, a Buffalo man was taken to OU Medical Center with a leg injury after a two-vehicle wreck near Fort Supply, the OHP said.
Nicholas Foster, 43, was first taken to Harper County Community hospital then by Air Evac to OU Medical, the OHP said. He was admitted in serious condition.
Foster was going south on US Highway 183 and was hit by a vehicle driven by Kathy Dianne Masoner, 66, of Fort Worth, Texas, that was going north. Masoner was treated and released at Harper County Community Hospital. According to the OHP report, Masoner's vehicle, for an unknown reason, went left of center and hit the Foster vehicle.
The accident happened at approximately 6 a.m., according to the report.
