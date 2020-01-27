Two people were killed in a head-on collision west of Fairview Sunday night, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Wanda Jo Brawner, 61, of Fairview, was pronounced dead at the scene and Shelene Rhea Whiteshirt, 47, of Seiling, was pronounced dead at Fairview Regional Hospital, the OHP said. Brandon Jay Benton, 44, of Seiling, a passenger in Whiteshirt's vehicle, was taken to Fairview, then to Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City with various injuries. He was admitted in stable condition.
According to the OHP report, Brawner was going west on U. S. Highway 60 and Whiteshirt was going east when Brawner's vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with Whiteshirt's vehicle.
The wreck remains under investigation, the OHP said. It happened just before 7:30 p.m.
Also, one person was injured and another hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Ellis County.
Angela Marie Morgan, 50, of Woodward was admitted to Newman Memorial Hospital in stable condition with trunk internal and leg injuries, according to the OHP. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Michael Shawn Morgan, 49, of Woodward, who was treated and released at the hospital.
The wreck happened with Morgan tried to avoid a deer in the roadway, the OHP said. The vehicle went off the road, rolled a half-time and struck a fence, the OHP said. Both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.
The accident happened around 4 a.m. on U. S. Highway 60 some 12 miles west of Arnett.
