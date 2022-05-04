Two Woodward residents were hospitalized and two more treated and released after a two-vehicle accident near Seiling on Tuesday afternoon.
Jill Michelle Moore, 41, and Timothy Cain Heckman, 45, both of Woodward, were taken by Air Evac to OU Medical Center and admitted in stable condition, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Ronald Gene Johnson, 74, and Susan Jane Johnson, 68, also from Woodward, were treated and released at Seiling Regional Hospital.
According to the OHP report, Moore was pulling out onto US 270 from a crossover to go south in her 2001 Mercury but pulled out in front of a 2008 Ford Expedition driven by Johnson, who was going northwest on US 270. Johnson swerved left to avoid the Mercury but the two vehicles collided, the OHP said.
Heckman was a passenger in Moore’s vehicle and Susan Johnson was a passenger in Ronald Johnson’s vehicle.
Everyone was wearing seatbelt’s, the OHP said.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m., the OHP said.
