A former Department of Corrections employee has been charged with felony counts of sexual abuse and conspiracy.
The charges were filed on July 25 against Cherokee Skye Trottingwolf.
According to an affidavit filed with the sexual abuse charge, Trottingwolf is accused of kissing an inmate at William S. Key Correctional Center on multiple occasions around June of 2018. The affidavit was filed by Pete Wagner with the Department of Corrections.
The charge carries a crime of up to 10 years in prison. Case number is CF-2019-173.
Trottingwolf is also accused of conspiring with an inmate Richard Henderson to bring contraband to the inmate at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy.
According to the affidavit Trottingwolf purchased multiple GreenDot numbers and a phone plan for the purpose of obtaining a cell phone for Henderson so the two could communicate without being recorded.
According to the affidavit, there were multiple conversations in April 2018 and purchases were made in late April.
The charge carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison or fine up to $5,000, or both.
Case number is CF-2019-174.
According to court records, an outstanding warrant has been issued for Trottingwolf with a bond of $2,500.
