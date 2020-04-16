MUTUAL - Two people are in the Woodward County Jail after a deadly shooting Wednesday night, said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The OSBI was called in to assist the Woodward County Sheriff’s office.
According to the OSBI, a 9-1-1 call came in to the Woodward communications center about 11 p.m. and the caller said a man had been shot in Mutual.
Law enforcement found Isidro Ortega Benites, 38, with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to AllianceHealth Woodward and pronounced dead on arrival.
Two suspects were taken into custody in connection with the shooting and booked into the Woodward County Jail, the OSBI said. Arrested were Raquel Lucas, 31, and Sherrik Lewis, 31. Both are facing gun charges, pending additional charges.
Charges have not been filed yet in Woodward County District Court according to odcr.com.
The investigation is ongoing, the OSBI said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.