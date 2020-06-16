Due to a myriad of concerns involving the COVID-19 virus and international travel, organizers of the Twister Alley Film Festival have moved the event to April 29-May 1 of 2021, according to the festival’s website.
Originally scheduled this past spring and then again tentatively for later this month, organizers determined there were too many virus protocols and too much international travel involved to make the event possible this year.
Visitors from film hubs internationally and across the United States have attended the festival in past years.
“We are so sad not to have Josh Hope and the Twister Alley group in town this year,” said Laurie Steenbergen, director of the Woodward Arts Theatre which hosts the event. “They are always a wonderful mix of familiar faces from all over the globe.”
Steenbergen said all passes that have been previously purchased will transfer to the new dates.
The coronavirus has been especially difficult on professional performance venues like the arts theatre, Steenbergen said.
“We lost our best three months of income due to the virus,” she said including a musical, dance recitals, the film festival and Miss Rodeo Oklahoma. “This virus season is a setback but we will keep going.”
Steenbergen said the Arts Camp is still scheduled for July 27-31 and the new season will be announced in August.
