By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
Weatherford scored 31 points off five turnovers and defeated the Boomers 38-21 in a non-district football game Friday night.
It was the home opener and Senior Night for the Boomers who fell to 0-3 on the season.
The Eagles, ranked second in Class 4A, improved to 3-0.
Woodward's defense got a fourth down stop on the Eagles' first possession, but two plays later Gunnar Gaunt picked off a pass and went 38 yards for a touchdown.
Answering immediately, the Boomers struck as Sam Cheap hit Taelen Laird for a 68-yard play to the Eagle five. Cheap scored on the next play and it was 7-7.
A second interception set the Eagles up on the Boomer 43 in the second period. Penalties pushed them back but a 32-yard pass play on fourth and long put the ball at the Boomer 30. That lead to a field goal and 10-7 Eagle lead with 6 minutes left in the half.
Another interception set up an Eagle drive on the Boomer 29. Six plays later a touchdown pass made it 17-7.
Things didn't get any better for the Boomers after the halftime break.
Fumbles on their first two possessions gave the Eagles a short field and they converted with Sam Hoffman scoring from 4 and 6 yards out for a 31-7 lead.
The Eagles made it 38-7 early the second period on a three-yard run by Malichi Johnson.
Woodward then put together an 85-yard drive to get its second score.
Max Cheap ran for 17 yards out of punt formation to get things started. Then on a fourth down play Sam Cheap found Zach Chavez in the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Later in the period, the Boomers added their final score on a 60-yard, 11-play drive capped by a six yard touchdown pass from Sam Cheap to Max Cheap.
Daniel Pinckard was perfect on extra points.
Weatherford played a little short-handed in the game as around a dozen players are quarantined due to the coronavirus, the biggest name being OU commit Ethan Downs.
Next up for Woodward is a game at McGuinness in two weeks.
The Boomers do not have a game for homecoming night next week as Western Heights decided not to play fall sports this year due to COVID-19 and other issues.
Woodward will still have homecoming activities, though, including the coronation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at Boomer Stadium.
