A Tulsa man died in an Ellis County collision between a semi and car Friday, said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
William H. Braudrick, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, the OHP said. Wanna G. Braudrick, 76, of Vici, a passenger, was taken by Air Evac to Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition. William Braudrick was driving a Ford Fusion.
The driver of the other vehicle, Jon Stephan Smith, 59, of Shattuck, was not injured. Smith was driving a 2013 Freightliner.
The OHP said the details of the accident remained under investigation.
It happened around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of South County Road 191 and East County Road 59 a mile north and 10 miles east of Arnett, the OHP said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.