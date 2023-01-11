Tuesday’s scores

High school girls

Piedmont 51, Woodward 38

Woodward – Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 11, Thessaly Pfeifer 9, Averi Edwards 10, Jocelyn Treece 2, Riley Moore 6, Lily Luckett 2.

Altus 52, Clinton 48

Arapaho-Butler 71, Mountain View-Goteco 35

Arnett 76, Laverne 56

Turpin 62, Beaver 18

Kingfisher 39, Blanchard 29

Boise City 51, Felt 27

Buffalo 31, Mooreland 27

Calumet 65, Gracemont 18

Covington-Douglas 32, Pioner 23

Thomas 50, Crescent 33

Weatherford 44, Elk City 34

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 51, Sharon-Mutual 26

Fairview 46, Canton 35

Burlington 38, Timberlake 23

Watonga 57, Hennessey 44

Shattuck 68, Forgan 42

Garber 86, Cimarron 33

Hugoton, Kan. 43, Hooker 39

Kremlin-Hillsdale 65, Medford 20

Leedey 68, Vici 52

Merritt 57, Sayre 15

Okeene 52, Waynoka 31

Waukomis 51, Pond Creek-Hunter 37

Seiling 74, Cashion 35

Texhoma 40, Tyrone 36

High school boys

Piedmont 60, Woodward 40

Woodward – Kash Shipley 14, Caden Reid 10, Carter Reid 2, Kyle Martin 2, Hunter Moseley 10

Clinton 65, Altus 62

Arapaho-Butler 45, Mountain View-Gotebo 41

Laverne 64, Arnett 40

Balko 64, Rolla, Kan. 32

Turpin 55, Beaver 33

Kingfisher 39, Blancharfd 23

Boise City 63, Felt 40

Mooreland 57, Buffalo 56

Timberlake 68, Burlington 39

Calumet 82, Gracemont 33

Seiling 61, Cashion 45

Chisholm 69, Perry 58

Garber 73, Cimarron 54

Carnegie 82, Cordell 49

Pioneer 38, Covington-Douglas 36

Crescent 66, Thomas 58

Drummond 65, OBA 42

Weatherford 77, Elk City 38

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 59, Sharon-Mutual 41

Shattuck 82, Forgan 43

Hennessey 43, Watonga 39

Hugoton, Kan. 64, Hooker 60

Kremlin-Hillsdale 61, Medforfd 39

Waynoka 49, Okeene 43

Pond Creek-Hunter 65, Waukomis 43

Vici 56, Leedey 47

