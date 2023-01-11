Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Windy. Showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.