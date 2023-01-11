Tuesday’s scores
High school girls
Piedmont 51, Woodward 38
Woodward – Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer 11, Thessaly Pfeifer 9, Averi Edwards 10, Jocelyn Treece 2, Riley Moore 6, Lily Luckett 2.
Altus 52, Clinton 48
Arapaho-Butler 71, Mountain View-Goteco 35
Arnett 76, Laverne 56
Turpin 62, Beaver 18
Kingfisher 39, Blanchard 29
Boise City 51, Felt 27
Buffalo 31, Mooreland 27
Calumet 65, Gracemont 18
Covington-Douglas 32, Pioner 23
Thomas 50, Crescent 33
Weatherford 44, Elk City 34
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 51, Sharon-Mutual 26
Fairview 46, Canton 35
Burlington 38, Timberlake 23
Watonga 57, Hennessey 44
Shattuck 68, Forgan 42
Garber 86, Cimarron 33
Hugoton, Kan. 43, Hooker 39
Kremlin-Hillsdale 65, Medford 20
Leedey 68, Vici 52
Merritt 57, Sayre 15
Okeene 52, Waynoka 31
Waukomis 51, Pond Creek-Hunter 37
Seiling 74, Cashion 35
Texhoma 40, Tyrone 36
High school boys
Piedmont 60, Woodward 40
Woodward – Kash Shipley 14, Caden Reid 10, Carter Reid 2, Kyle Martin 2, Hunter Moseley 10
Clinton 65, Altus 62
Arapaho-Butler 45, Mountain View-Gotebo 41
Laverne 64, Arnett 40
Balko 64, Rolla, Kan. 32
Turpin 55, Beaver 33
Kingfisher 39, Blancharfd 23
Boise City 63, Felt 40
Mooreland 57, Buffalo 56
Timberlake 68, Burlington 39
Calumet 82, Gracemont 33
Seiling 61, Cashion 45
Chisholm 69, Perry 58
Garber 73, Cimarron 54
Carnegie 82, Cordell 49
Pioneer 38, Covington-Douglas 36
Crescent 66, Thomas 58
Drummond 65, OBA 42
Weatherford 77, Elk City 38
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 59, Sharon-Mutual 41
Shattuck 82, Forgan 43
Hennessey 43, Watonga 39
Hugoton, Kan. 64, Hooker 60
Kremlin-Hillsdale 61, Medforfd 39
Waynoka 49, Okeene 43
Pond Creek-Hunter 65, Waukomis 43
Vici 56, Leedey 47
